United States Orthobiologics Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2023 - Growing Patients' Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Orthobiologics are the biologically derived materials from the body to promote the repair and regeneration of musculoskeletal tissues. When they are used in higher concentrations than normally present in the body, they can potentially help speed up the healing process. The substances which are considered to be Orthobiologics are: growth factors, DBM, cell based matrices, machined bone, bone substitute and others. These are capable of bone formation and encourage healing of fractures, nonunion, and repairing defects of various traumatic and non-traumatic conditions of skeletal system.

The U.S. Orthobiologics Market has, lately, become concentrated to sustain the growth by introducing various medical innovations. The healthcare and medical sector is rapidly growing due to increasing healthcare problems amongst people, especially old age people. The increased demand for growth factors and DBM from end- users segments such as hospitals and medical centers had a major contribution in the growth of the U.S. Orthobiologics market.

The growth of the market is attributable to factors such as rising burden of orthopedic injuries; increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents; increasing incidence of spinal fusion surgeries; risk factors associated with increasing aging population, obesity rate, & high incidence of musculoskeletal disorders; and growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The global market is dominated by four key players: Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi S.A. and Zimmer Biomet. Whereas, the U.S. Orthobiologics market is majorly ruled by Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation and NuVasive Inc. All these leading players have a major contribution in the growth of global as well the U.S. Orthobiologics market. Their effective strategy formulation and implementation has helped in the expansion of the healthcare sector to a great extent.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Orthobiologics

1.2 Essentials for Orthobiologics

1.3 Types of Orthobiologics

1.4 Applications of Different Orthobiologics

1.5 Orthobiologics Procedures

1.6 Advantages and Disadvantages of Bone Grafts and Substitutes



2. Global Orthobiologics Market Analysis

2.1 Global Orthobiologics Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Value by Region



3. The U.S. Orthobiologics Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Orthobiologics market by Value

3.2 The U.S. Orthobiologics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The U.S. Orthobiologics Market Value by Product

3.3.1 The U.S. Growth Factors Market by Value

3.3.2 The U.S. Growth Drivers Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 The U.S. DBM Market by Value

3.3.4 The U.S. DBM Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 The U.S. Bone Substitute Market by Value

3.3.6 The U.S. Bone Substitute Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 The U.S. Cell Based Matrices Market by Value

3.3.8 The U.S. Cell Based Matrices Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 The U.S. Machined Bone Market by Value

3.3.10 The U.S. Machined Bone Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 The U.S Allograft Bone Market by Value

3.3.12 The U.S. Allograft Bone Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 The U.S. Platelets Concentrator Market by Value

3.3.14 The U.S. Platelets Concentrator Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Ageing Population in the U.S.

4.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in the U.S.

4.1.3 Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders

4.1.4 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries and Road Accidents

4.1.5 Rising Incidences of Spinal Fusion Surgeries

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Emerging Technologies in Orthobiologics

4.2.2 Growing Patients' Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Healthcare and Medical Costs

4.2.2 Stringent Medical Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Orthobiologics Market Share by Company

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Orthobiologics Market Share by Company

5.2.2 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.2.3 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles



Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic

NuVasive Inc.

Stryker Corporation

