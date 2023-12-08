United States Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2028: Lightweight and Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Growing as a Key Trend

08 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Outdoor Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US outdoor furniture market was valued at $9.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.83 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.51%
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present outdoor furniture market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
The US outdoor furniture market is growing significantly due to growing demand for lightweight furniture, rising consumer preference for stylish outdoor furniture, increasing demand for durable & weather-resistant furniture, growing demand for furniture for small spaces, growing demand for sustainable furniture, rise in home improvement projects, growing demand for outdoor furniture in the hospitality industry, and increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities.
Demand for sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor furniture is gaining traction in the US market. Demand for it from the residential sector is rising significantly in the US. The consumer preference for lightweight plastic furniture is rising in the US market as it's easy to move and carry anywhere, which drives the demand during the forecast period.
The hospitality industry's demand for outdoor seating sets and loungers is rising. With the consumer preference for a comfortable and fresh environment for waiting areas, demand for outdoor furniture is expected to grow during the forecast period.
This report offers market size & forecast data for the outdoor furniture market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of outdoor furniture is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US outdoor furniture, including the US outdoor furniture market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Brown Jordan Inc.
- Interogo Foundation
- Home Depot Product Authority LLC
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Agio International Company, LTD
- Sunset West USA
- Gabriella White LLC
- Lloyd Flanders, Inc.
- Century Furniture LLC.
- HNI Corporation
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Lowe's Companies Inc.
- The Prestwick Companies
- Countryside Amish Furniture
- Molteni&C
- Castelle
- Mallin Casual Furniture
- Woodard Furniture
- Sika Design
- Oxford Industries
- Joss & Main
- Winston Furniture Company of Alabama, LLC
- Poly-Wood, LLC
- O.W. Lee
- Bernhardt Furniture Company
- Design Within Reach
- Target Brands, Inc.
- Telescope Casual
- Homecrest Outdoor Living
- LUXCRAFT
- Seaside Casual Furniture
- MAMAGREEN LLC
- Cane-line.com.
- Walmart
- Wayfair LLC
- Costco Wholesale Corporation
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Keter
- Otto GmbH
- Restoration Hardware
US Outdoor Furniture Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Developments
US Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation Data
- Material Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Wood
- Metal
- Plastic
- Others
- Product Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Seating Sets & Loungers
- Dining Sets
- Tables
- Chairs
- Others
- End-user Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
US Outdoor Furniture Market Prospects & Opportunities
- US Outdoor Furniture Market Drivers
- US Outdoor Furniture Market Trends
- US Outdoor Furniture Market Constraints
US Outdoor Furniture Market Overview
- US Outdoor Furniture - Competitive Landscape
- US Outdoor Furniture - Key Players
- US Outdoor Furniture - Key Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86r3vf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
esearch and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article