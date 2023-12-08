United States Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2028: Lightweight and Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Growing as a Key Trend

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Outdoor Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US outdoor furniture market was valued at $9.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.83 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.51%

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present outdoor furniture market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The US outdoor furniture market is growing significantly due to growing demand for lightweight furniture, rising consumer preference for stylish outdoor furniture, increasing demand for durable & weather-resistant furniture, growing demand for furniture for small spaces, growing demand for sustainable furniture, rise in home improvement projects, growing demand for outdoor furniture in the hospitality industry, and increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities.

Demand for sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor furniture is gaining traction in the US market. Demand for it from the residential sector is rising significantly in the US. The consumer preference for lightweight plastic furniture is rising in the US market as it's easy to move and carry anywhere, which drives the demand during the forecast period.

The hospitality industry's demand for outdoor seating sets and loungers is rising. With the consumer preference for a comfortable and fresh environment for waiting areas, demand for outdoor furniture is expected to grow during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the outdoor furniture market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of outdoor furniture is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US outdoor furniture, including the US outdoor furniture market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

