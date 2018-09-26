United States Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Market 2016-2017 and 2018-2022 with Operator Analysis of America Tower, AT&T, Crown Castle Int, ExteNet Systems, Mobilitie, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon & Zayo
The "U.S. Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the outdoor small cell antenna market in the United States. This report covers the vendor and antenna type market share for 2016-2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.
The report covers the following outdoor small cell antenna types:
- Directional Panel Antennas 2-10+ Ports
- Quasi Omni Canister Antennas 2-28 ports
- Omni Antennas 2-8+ Ports
Features
- Mobile Operator/Neutral Host Operator Analysis
- America Tower Corporation
- AT&T Wireless
- Crown Castle International Corporation
- ExteNet Systems
- Mobilitie LLC
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- Verizon Wireless
- Zayo Group
- 2017 Demand by Mobile Operator
- 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Vendor
- 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Type
- Directional Panel Antennas 2-10+ Ports
- Quasi Omni Canister Antennas 2-28 ports
- Omni Antennas 2-8+ Ports
- 2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Antenna Type
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Shipments Rising Finally
Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Unit Forecast 2018-2022
Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Revenue Forecast 2018-2022
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Definitions:
Small Cell Site Definitions
Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Types
CHAPTER 1: ANALYSIS OF 2017 MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Outdoor Small Cell Shipments Gaining Momentum
CHAPTER 2: ANALYSIS OF 2018-2022 FORECAST
Small Cell Antenna Unit Shipment Forecast
T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Risks to Forecast
Small Cell Antenna Revenue Forecast
CHAPTER 3: MOBILE OPERATORS SMALL CELL ANALYSIS
AT&T Wireless
Sprint
T-Mobile
Verizon Wireless
CHAPTER 4: 3RD PARTY NEUTRAL HOST OPERATORS
American Tower Corporation
Crown Castle International Corporation
ExteNet Systems, Inc.
Mobilitie, LLC
Zayo Group
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbmd9q/united_states?w=5
