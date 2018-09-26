United States Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Market 2016-2017 and 2018-2022 with Operator Analysis of America Tower, AT&T, Crown Castle Int, ExteNet Systems, Mobilitie, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon & Zayo

The "U.S. Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the outdoor small cell antenna market in the United States. This report covers the vendor and antenna type market share for 2016-2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following outdoor small cell antenna types:

  • Directional Panel Antennas 2-10+ Ports
  • Quasi Omni Canister Antennas 2-28 ports
  • Omni Antennas 2-8+ Ports

Features

  • Mobile Operator/Neutral Host Operator Analysis
    • America Tower Corporation
    • AT&T Wireless
    • Crown Castle International Corporation
    • ExteNet Systems
    • Mobilitie LLC
    • Sprint
    • T-Mobile
    • Verizon Wireless
    • Zayo Group
  • 2017 Demand by Mobile Operator
  • 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Vendor
  • 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Type
  • Directional Panel Antennas 2-10+ Ports
  • Quasi Omni Canister Antennas 2-28 ports
  • Omni Antennas 2-8+ Ports
  • 2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Antenna Type

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Shipments Rising Finally
Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Unit Forecast 2018-2022
Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Revenue Forecast 2018-2022
Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Definitions:
Small Cell Site Definitions
Outdoor Small Cell Antenna Types

CHAPTER 1: ANALYSIS OF 2017 MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Outdoor Small Cell Shipments Gaining Momentum

CHAPTER 2: ANALYSIS OF 2018-2022 FORECAST
Small Cell Antenna Unit Shipment Forecast
T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Risks to Forecast
Small Cell Antenna Revenue Forecast

CHAPTER 3: MOBILE OPERATORS SMALL CELL ANALYSIS
AT&T Wireless
Sprint
T-Mobile
Verizon Wireless

CHAPTER 4: 3RD PARTY NEUTRAL HOST OPERATORS
American Tower Corporation
Crown Castle International Corporation
ExteNet Systems, Inc.
Mobilitie, LLC
Zayo Group

