United States Pacemaker Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Pacemaker Market, By Type (MRI Compatible Pacemakers, Conventional Pacemakers), By Product Type (Implantable Pacemaker, External Pacemaker), By Application, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States pacemaker market is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period.
Rise in cases of COVID-19, which have led to spike in spread of cardiovascular diseases among patients suffering from coronavirus, which is acting as a major growth driver for pacemaker market in the country.
Along with this, favorable reimbursement procedures like medicare system and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are some key factors propelling the growth of United States pacemaker market. Increasing geriatric population which is more vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases is also fueling demand for pacemakers in the country.
Moreover, advent of battery-free pacemakers and increasing FDA approval for novel pacemakers are expected to drive the market growth through 2026.
Also, launch of new products such as leadless pacemakers and MRI safe pacemakers are augmenting the United States pacemaker market. Furthermore, high per capita disposable income and increasing expenditure on healthcare is anticipated to boost the market growth in coming years.
United States pacemaker market is categorized based on type, product type, application, technology, end user and region. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into single chamber, dual chamber and CRT-P/biventricular pacemakers.
Among them, CRT-P, also known as biventricular pacemakers, are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. These pacemakers contain three leads, which are connected to the right atrium and both ventricles and are increasingly being used to treat people with arrhythmias caused by advanced heart failure.
Based on end user, United States pacemaker market can be segmented into hospitals & cardiac centers and ambulatory surgical centers. Among them, ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing need to curb the surgical and post-surgical spending and increasing prevalence of CVD in the country.
Key market players are adopting growth strategies including new product launches, partnerships & collaborations and mergers & acquisitions, in order to increase their share in pacemaker market.
Major players operating in the United States pacemaker market include
- Biotronik, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Abbot Inc.
- Zoll Medical Corporation
- Oscor Inc.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Cordis, Inc.
- Livanova PLC
- Medico Inc.
- Osypka Medical Inc.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
United States Pacemaker Market, By Type
- MRI Compatible Pacemakers
- Conventional Pacemakers
United States Pacemaker Market, By Product Type
- Implantable Pacemaker
- External Pacemaker
United States Pacemaker Market, By Application
- Heart Block
- Arrhythmia
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Bradycardia
- Tachycardia
- Long QT Syndrome
United States Pacemaker Market, By Technology
- Single Chamber
- Dual Chamber
- CRT-P/Biventricular Pacemaker
United States Pacemaker Market, By End User
- Hospitals & Cardiac Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Pacemaker Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. United States Pacemaker Market Outlook
7. United States Implantable Pacemaker Market Outlook
8. United States External Pacemaker Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Development
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Import Export Analysis
13. United States Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
