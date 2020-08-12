United States Patient Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 - US Market Forecast to Reach $13,110.7 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Patient monitoring market is expected to reach $13,110.7 million by 2026 growing at low single digit CAGR.



The increase in the rate of surgeries and diseased population requires continuous monitoring, increasing demand for portable and remote patient monitoring and increasing funding and investment in patient monitoring are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of patient monitoring devices, stringent regulatory approvals for products, patient safety and inaccuracy concerns associated with patient monitoring devices and increased product recalls are restraining the market growth.



The U.S. patient monitoring market is segmented based on device type, portability and end-users. The market by devices type is segmented into neuromonitoring, hemodynamic monitoring, blood glucose monitoring, cardiac monitoring, fetal & neonatal care monitoring, respiratory care monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, temperature monitoring and remote patient monitoring.



The blood glucose monitoring sector accounted for the largest revenue of in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Remote patient monitoring is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to increasing demand by patients for home healthcare and increasing connectivity of rural areas.





