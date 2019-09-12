United States Payroll Cards Report, 2019 - Breakdown by Age, Ownership of Other Card Types, and Mobile Payment Experience

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Evolution of U.S. Payroll Cards in the 21st Century" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

History and current status of payroll cards

Loads in the Payroll segment of prepaid payment cards in the U.S. have grown steadily. In 2017, loads were $40.3 billion , and the author projects that loads will reach $50.9 billion in 2021

, and the author projects that loads will reach in 2021 Survey findings on payroll card users, with a breakdown by age, ownership of other card types, and mobile payment experience

Discussion of the benefits of payroll card use for employers and employees

The likely negative consequences of anticipated regulation at both the state and federal level for payroll card programs and the people the regulations are intended to protect

Recommendations for the design of successful payroll card programs

The Evolution of U.S. Payroll Cards in the 21st Century provides an analysis of the payroll card market that includes its size and a forecast of its growth, a review of how the payroll product line has evolved, and a discussion of the stakeholders.



The forecast report identifies the demographics of payroll card users and explores survey data revealing that they are not as homogenous as they might seem. The report discusses the attributes that consumers desire in a payroll card as well as the attributes employers seek in a payroll card program. The report reviews some of the changes the payroll card market has undergone in the last several years as it evolves to meet the needs of its changing consumer base.



Additionally, the report looks at the ever-changing regulatory environment for payroll cards, which varies by state. While some controls are necessary, payroll programs face compliance risks at both the state and federal level that demand continual awareness of regulatory changes.



The payroll card is a unique product that can save its users money in a way that makes money for providers, which means that it can help a large number of people, including some of the most financially vulnerable. Persons with incomes exceeding $100,000 also find today's payroll cards appealing.



Companies Mentioned



American Express

Careington International

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Discover

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Mastercard

PayPerks

Visa

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Introduction



The Payroll Card Market



Who Uses Payroll Cards?



Payroll Cards Can Benefit Both Employees and Employers

Attributes That Employees Look for in a Payroll Card Program

Attributes That Employers Look for in a Payroll Card Program

The Payroll Card Market Has Evolved

Regulations Represent an Ongoing Risk for Payroll Providers

Enhancements That Modernized Payroll Cards

Payroll Card Apps and Self-Service Platforms

Wage Advance/On-Demand Payroll

Conclusions: Payroll Cards Have Come a Long Way

Educating and Supporting Employers: Program Design Features

Endnotes

