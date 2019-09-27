United States Pet Market Report 2019: Focus on Pet Specialty Channel and Internet Shoppers - PetSmart/Chewy and Amazon Corner 78% of this e-Commerce Market
Sep 27, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Specialty Channel and Internet Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report projects that the Internet will account for 26% of U.S. pet product sales by 2023, with PetSmart/Chewy and Amazon cornering 78% of this ecommerce.
The analysis provided in the report covers pet ownership patterns, demographics, and cross-channel shopping. Included are current and forecasted 2023 dollar market sizes and market shares for each of these retail sectors, along with historically trended shopper shares. Coverage of pet owner shopping patterns are set in the context of current trends and future directions for retailing, drawing on the U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2019-2020 and overall catalog of pet and veterinary industry market reports.
In the pet industry retailing, things are both changing and staying the same. With the early 2000s bust, the pet industry gave investors one of the most dramatic dot.com failures: Pets.com of sock puppet fame. Fast forward two decades and PetSmart's June 2019 IPO of Chewy.com proved a spectacular success, leading to the Forbes headline Don't Bet Against Pets.
The pet industry continues to outperform the lion's share of consumer good markets, and the lions are less changeable than might meet the eye: Amazon was an investor in Pets.com, and PetSmart acquired Pets.com's assets.
Focusing on the new landscape of competition and interplay between brick-and-mortar specialty channels and the Internet, this report focuses on the dog- or cat-owner customer base in the following retail sectors:
- PetSmart and Petco as the nationally established pet superstore chains.
- Other pet specialty chains and stores, including regional pet chains as well as traditional local/independent pet stores.
- The farm supply store channel, particularly Tractor Supply Co.
- The Internet, particularly Chewy and Amazon.
The shopper data presented draws on two main sources: Simmons Research Fall 2018 booklet-based consumer surveys (with a sample size of nearly 23,000) and an online surveys of pet owners (with a sample size of 2,000). This data-rich report contains numerous tables, figures, and images corresponding to these key pet retailing channels and competitors.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- America's County Store
- Chewy.com
- Orscheln
- PetCo
- Pets.com
- PetSmart
- Purina Mill's
- Rural King
- Southern States
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Walmart
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- The Market
- Scope and Methodology
- Overall Retail Channel Shares
- Cross-Channel and Omnichannel Competition
- Pet Chains at Three-Fourths of Pet Specialty Sector Sales
- Pet Food Competition in the Age of Omnichannel
- Competing Through Pet Care Services in Age of Omnichannel
- PetSmart and Petco: Sales and Shopper Base
- PetSmart and Petco: Shopper Loyalty and Cross-Channel Purchasing
- PetSmart and Petco: Demographics and Psychographics
- Other Pet Specialty Chains and Stores: Sales and Shoppers
- Other Pet Specialty Chains and Stores: Channel Loyalty and Cross-Channel Purchasing
- Other Pet Specialty Chains and Stores: Demographics and Psychographics
- Farm Supply Stores: Pet Product Sales and Shoppers
- Pet Product Shoppers at Farm Supply Stores: Channel Loyalty and Cross-Channel Purchasing
- Pet Product Shoppers at Farm Supply Stores: Demographics and Psychographics
- Pet Product E-Commerce: Sales and Shoppers
- Pet Product E-Commerce: Channel Loyalty and Cross-Channel Purchasing
- Online Shoppers for Pet Products: Demographics and Psychographics
- Projected Channel and E-tail Shares in 2023
2. Introduction
- Overall Retail Channel Shares
- Cross-Channel and Omnichannel Competition
- Pet Chains at Three-Fourths of Pet Specialty Sector Sales
- Pet Food Competition in the Age of Omnichannel
- Competing Through Pet Care Services in Age of Omnichannel
- Projected Channel and E-tail Shares in 2023
3. PetSmart and Petco
- Channel Overview
- $10 Billion in Pet Product Sales
- Customer Base
- Upscale & Millennial Slant to Customer Base
- Spending Psychographics: PetSmart/Petco vs. Online Shoppers
- Competitive Dynamics
- PetSmart and Petco in Overall Market Context
- PetSmart and Petco Under New Direction
- The Internet Factor
- PetSmart Adds Chewy to Diverse Digital Portfolio
- Petco Invests in Online Platforms, Omnichannel
- Pet Food Subscription and Auto-Replenishment Programs
- PetSmart Expands In-Store Events
- The Case for Smaller-Store Formats
- Pet Superstore Shares of Pet Food Sales and Shoppers
- Petco's Natural Food Initiative
- Petco and Champion Petfoods
- Petco and JustFoodForDogs
- PetSmart, Petco, and Private-Label Pet Food
- Exclusive Brands at PetSmart and Petco
- PetSmart, Petco, and Pet Services
- PetSmart Launches Groomery
- PetSmart Reviews Pet Groomer Training
- Petco Adds Thrive Veterinary Services and PetCoach Stores
- PetSmart/Petco Pet Boarding Initiatives
- Petco and PetInsuranceQuotes.com
- Consumer Trends
- Cross-Channel Shopping
- Shopper Patterns by Age Bracket, Marital Status, and Gender
- Shopper Patterns by Children in Household
- Geographic Region, Metro, and Racial/Ethnic Patterns
- Employment, Income, and Housing Patterns
4. Other Pet Chains & Stores
- Channel Overview
- $5.5 Billion in Pet Product Sales
- Customer Base
- Urban, Educated, Adult Household Demographics
- Spending Psychographics: PetSmart/Petco vs. Other Pet Store Shoppers
- Competitive Dynamics
- The Evolving Pet Specialty Store Sector
- Pet Specialty Store Shares of Dog vs. Cat Food Shoppers
- Pet Specialty Shares of Non-Food Pet Supplies Shoppers
- Sentinel Capital Acquired Pet Supplies Plus
- Petland Discounts Loses Battle to E-Commerce
- Fast-Growing Franchises
- Pet Specialty Independents and Small Chains Finding Strength in Numbers
- Bentley's on an Acquisitions Tear
- Consumer Trends
- Cross-Channel Shopping
- Household Composition Patterns
- Geographic Region, Metro, and Racial/Ethnic Patterns
- Employment, Income, and Housing Patterns
5. Farm Supply Stores
- Channel Overview
- $3 Billion in Pet Product Sales
- Demographic Indicators for Buying Pet Products at Farm Supply Stores
- Bargain HuntingBut Spending More
- Competitive Dynamics
- Brick-and-Mortar Meets e-Commerce
- Leading Chains: Tractor Supply, Southern States, Orscheln, and Rural King
- Purina Mills and America's Country Store
- Economic and Political Forces
- Tractor Supply Co. Sets the Pace
- Cargill as Animal and Pet Feed Distributor
- Consumer Trends
- Cross-Channel Shopping
- Generational and Household Composition Patterns
- Geographic Region, Metro, and Racial/Ethnic Patterns
- Employment Patterns
- Patterns by Household Income and Type of Residence
6. The Internet
- Channel Overview
- $11 Billion in Pet Product Sales
- Customer Base
- Rising Sales, Upscale Skew for Online Shopping
- Competitive Dynamics
- Online, Omnichannel, Omnimarket
- Chewy (and CHWY) vs. Amazon
- Amazon's Pet Market March Continues
- Amazon's Private-Label Credit Card Advantage
- Amazon's Private-Label Pet Products Strategy
- Amazon's Whole Foods Foot in Brick-and-Mortar
- PetSmart Adds Chewy to Diverse Digital Portfolio
- Chewy Sets Sights on Pet Medications
- Petco Invests in Online Platforms, Omnichannel
- Walmart Looks to the Internet
- Chewy.com Pharmacy Answered with WalmartPetRx.com
- Online Ordering Subscription Programs
- Home Delivery and BOPIS
- Pet Food and the Internet
- Pet Durables and the Internet
- Pet Supplements and the Internet
- Consumer Trends
- Cross-Channel Shopping
- Generational and Household Composition Patterns
- Geographic Region, Metro, and Racial/Ethnic Patterns
- Employment, Income, and Housing Patterns
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6fpfe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article