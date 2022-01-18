United States Pet Product Market Retail and Internet Shopping Trends Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a numbers-focused update on pet product retail sales and shopping patterns in the U.S., with a focus on the rise of pet product e-commerce since the advent of COVID-19. Report coverage and quantification concentrates on the mass-market, pet speciality, and veterinary sectors, including shopper demographics, and includes focus chapters on pet food and pet medications and flea control.

The industry term omnichannel recognizes that consumers now routinely shop both in-store and digitally - such that by mid-decade half of pet product spending will take place outside of stores.

The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+), conducted on an ongoing basis by Pthe publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services.

These surveys include approximately 2,000 pet owners and are based on national, online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The publisher's surveys cited in this report were conducted between February and December 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

The pet ownership and pet owner demographic data draw on trended MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study data through the Fall 2021 release, with field dates from November 2020 through November 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Scope & Methodology

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Overview of Sales and Shares

The Pet Industry Omnimarket

Topline Pet Product Sales

Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares

Focus on Pet Food

Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Food Sales

Walmart Tops the Charts

Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance

Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food

Demographics for Buying Pet Food Online

Focus on Pet Medications

Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Medication Sales

Online Share of Prescription Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping

Veterinary Sector Strength, Jump in E-Commerce for Flea Control

Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control

Flea Control E-commerce Lowers B&M Customer Base

2. Overview of Sales and Shares

Chapter Highlights

Competitive Landscape

The Pet Industry Omnimarket

Topline Pet Product Sales

Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares

Retail Channel Pet Food/Treat Sales and Shares

Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares

Focus on Pet Food

Chapter Highlights

Category Shopping Overview

Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Food Sales

Walmart Tops the Charts

Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance

Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food

Growth Demographics for Buying Pet Food Online

Detailed Demographic Tables

3. Focus on Pet Medications

Chapter Highlights

Category Shopping Overview

Internet vs. Brick-and-Mortar Pet Medication Sales

Online Share of Prescription Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping

Veterinary Sector Strength, Rise in E-Commerce for Flea Control

Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control Tilts Online

E-commerce Competition Lowers B&M Customer Base for Flea Control

4. Appendix: Map of Census Regions and Sub-Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jytasp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets