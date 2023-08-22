United States Pet Treats and Chews Market Analysis Report 2023: Indulgence, Health, and Bonds: - Navigating Economic Challenges Amidst Inflationary Pressures

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S. - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

25% of pet owners were very concerned about the rising prices of pet treats.

Pet treats and chews have experienced what can only be described as phenomenal growth in the past several years, exceeding overall pet industry growth in both 2020 and 2021 with double-digit increases driven by pandemic-driven demand and correspondingly high purchase rates.

This growth continued in 2022, but although sales remained robust, a significant portion of the dollar increases was driven by the inflationary conditions that impacted nearly every corner of the US economy. Pet treat and chew marketers had to overcome the challenge of many pet owners being unable to afford even basic necessities, let alone discretionary products.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Four Product Categories

Other Marketing Classifications

Notes on Human Grade Pet Foods

Report Methodology

Generational Breakouts

Market Size and Composition

Sales Growth Continues to Accelerate

Sales Growth by Animal Type

Indulgent Treats Tops in Sales

Sales by Distribution Channel

Annual Expenditure on Treats and Chews

Market Outlook

Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews

Economic Pressures Persist Despite Lessening Inflation

Pet Treats Market Not Spared Substantial Headwinds

Focus on Affordability in Pet Food and Treats

Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments

Human/Animal Bond Part of Humanization Trend

Treats for Training

Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

Declining Dog Population

Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments

Dental Treats Provide Oral Care Benefits

Cannabis/CBD Treats Help with Anxiety, Pain

Pet Owners Less Concerned About Pet Treat Safety

Competition from Wet Pet Food

Looking Ahead

Pet Treats Sales to Near $18 Billion by 2027

by 2027 COMPETITIVE TRENDS

Competitive Overview

Market Structure and Retail Dynamics

Pet Treat Sales Controlled by Big Five

Raw Food Marketers Field Treats, Bones, Animal Parts

Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Expansions

Kibble Marketers Battle Fresh Food Takeover with Treats

Pet Owners Loyal to Food, Treat Brands

The Retail Landscape

Pet Treats Tend to Be Unplanned, Impulse Purchases

Private-Label Treats Follow Trends

Customer Rewards Programs

Retailer-Exclusive Products

Autoship and Treat Subscription Boxes

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

Trends in Treats and Chews

Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends

Made in the USA Top Product Claim

Top Product Claim Treat Purchase Rate by Specialty Formulation

Treat Purchase Rate by Texture/Size/Shape of Treat

Natural and Organic Treats

Humanization

Human-Grade Treats

Functional Treats

CBD Treats

Dental Treats and Chews

Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews

Freeze-Dried and Air-Dried/Dehydrated Treats

Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Plant-Based Treats

Treats for a Cause

Low-Calorie Treats

Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews

Trends in Cat Treats

THE CONSUMER

Note on Pet Population Figures

Two Data Sources

Pet Treat Purchasing Patterns

Indulgent Treats Are the Most Popular Choice

Cat Owners Treat Usage Increases

Long-Term Treat Usage

Number of Treat Bags Purchased

Treat-Giving Frequency

Treat Usage Rates by Number of Pets

Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog

Treat Usage Rates by Age of Pet

Treat Purchasing by Channel

Autoship/Subscription Delivery

Treat Purchasing by Brand

Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns by Brand

OPPORTUNITIES IN THE PET TREATS MARKET

Affordable Options

Health and Wellness

Functional Products

Cat Treats

Alternative Proteins

alternative protein ingredients in pet food and treats", 2023 (percent of dog and cat owners)

Sourcing and Transparency

Omnichannel Marketing Replacing In-Store Experiences

