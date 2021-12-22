United States Pet Treats and Chews Market Trends and Forecasts 2021-2025: Pandemic-Related Changes to "Treat" Time

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S. - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Within the gold-plated pet industry, pet treats and chews stand out as superstars, exceeding overall pet industry growth in 2020 and 2021. The market experienced a surge in demand over the course of the pandemic, with pet owners sticking close to home turning to treats as a way to interact with and pamper their pets.

New product trends in treats mirror those in the pet market overall, with health and wellness top-of-mind and sustainability, ingredient sourcing, and functional benefits all highly marketable selling points.

Also contributing to pet treats and chews' stellar sales growth is an increase in cat treat usage and price points, in synch with the industry-wide trend of premiumization. Sales are expected to continue their double-digit advance in 2021, growing 15% to $9.9 billion, on top of the remarkable 20% increase in 2020.

Long-term growth remains bullish as well, with a projected 12% 2020-2025 compound annual growth rate bringing sales to $15 billion. Additional market stimulators include humanization, natural/organic ingredients, limited ingredient formulations, made and/or sourced in the USA products, functional ingredients (CBD), and exotic proteins.

Scope of Report

The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S" report provides a detailed analysis of the many pet treat and chew product types in high demand, and examines how marketers are responding to the new competitive landscape including e-commerce and issues of product safety and transparency.

Building on analyses presented in previous editions of this report, this fully updated fourth edition breaks out historical and projected retail sales from 2016 through 2025 across four categories of treats and chews segmented by dogs and cats: indulgent treats, rawhide/long-lasting chews, functional treats/chews, and dental treats/chews.

The report also explores competitive strategies of key players, trends in marketing and new product development, and retail dynamics including the e-commerce boom and omnichannel marketing. Featuring exclusive data from the publisher's Surveys of Pet Owners as well as usage rates drawn from the MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study database, the report examines purchasing trends by product type and brand, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Opportunities

Health and Wellness

Functional Products

CBD

Pandemic-Related Changes to "Treat" Time

Cat Treats

Alternative Proteins

Sourcing and Transparency

Subscription Boxes

Omnichannel Marketing Replacing In-Store Experiences

Creative Handling of Supply Chain Challenges

3. Market Trends

Sales Growth Accelerates During Pandemic

Indulgent Treats Tops in Sales

Sales by Distribution Channel

Market Outlook

COVID-Spurred Growth Powers Treats Market

Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews

COVID-19 Effects Still Felt Throughout Pet Market

Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments

Treats for Training

Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments

Pet Owners Remain Vigilant on Pet Treat Safety

Safety and Transparency Go Hand in Hand

Opportunities in Cat Treats

Competition from Wet Pet Food

Pandemic Continues to Wreak Havoc on Supply Chain

Pet Treats to Reach $15 Billion by 2025

4. Competitive Trends

Competitive Overview

Market Structure and Retail Dynamics

M&A and Investment Activity

Plant Expansions, Line Extensions, Packaging Changes

Market Leaders

Pet Treat Sales Controlled by Big Five

Pet Owners Loyal to Food, Treat Brands

The Retail Landscape

Pandemic Alters Shopping Habits

Private-Label Treats Follow Trends

Retailer-Exclusive Products

Autoship and Treat Subscription Boxes

Petco Removes Rawhides from Offerings

5. Marketing & New Product Trends

Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends

Made in the U.S.A. Top Product Claim

Top Product Claim Natural and Organic Treats

Humanization

Functional Treats

Dental Treats and Chews

Alternative Protein Treats Fueled by Innovative Sourcing

High-Protein Treats

Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews

Sustainability

Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews

Trends in Cat Treats

6. The Consumer

Generational Cohorts

Dog Population Trends

Dogs in Context

Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Dogs Owned

Customer Household Base by Number of Dogs Owned

Growth in Share of Dog Owners with Senior Dogs

Trend Toward Medium-Size Dogs

7. Cat Population Trends

Cats in Context

Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Cats Owned

Customer Household Base by Number of Cats Owned

Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats

8. Pet Treat Purchasing Patterns

Indulgent Treats Most Popular Choice

COVID-19 Drives Treats Purchasing Increase

Long-Term Treat Usage

Treat Purchasing Rates by Number of Pets

Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog

Treat Purchasing Rates by Age of Pet

Treat Purchasing by Channel

Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns

Treat Purchasing by Brand

Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns by Brand

