United States Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: From Prescription to Packaging - Pharma Giants Take the Lead

16 Aug, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pharmaceutical Packaging & Labeling Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US pharmaceutical packaging & labeling market was valued at $29.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $38.57 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30%, during the study period.
Pharmaceutical packaging plays a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical industry, encompassing the packaging process for pharmaceutical preparations. This intricate process involves dosing, dispensing, and facilitating the use of pharmaceutical products. Similarly, pharmaceutical labeling is a crucial process that involves adding labels to pharmaceutical products to provide essential information for end-users' identification and comprehension.
Within this context, this report is a comprehensive exploration of the pharmaceutical packaging and labeling market in the US, offering invaluable insights into market size, forecasts, and trends. The report focuses on revenue generated through the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products, while excluding revenue from service providers. It provides a thorough and up-to-date analysis of the US pharmaceutical packaging and labeling market, including its size, anticipated future trends, relevant market segments, and industry dynamics.
Delving into the market scenario for pharmaceutical packaging and labeling in the US for the years 2023 to 2028, this study examines the current landscape and market dynamics. It scrutinizes growth drivers, constraints, and emerging trends that shape the market's trajectory. By addressing both the demand and supply aspects of the market, the report offers a comprehensive overview. Additionally, it profiles and assesses leading companies and prominent players operating within the sector.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- In 2022, the US accounted for a significant market share in the North America Pharmaceuticals packaging & labeling market, owing to increasing demand for prescription drugs, the presence of leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, high investments in drug development, and high per capita income.
- Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the US Pharmaceutical packaging market attributable to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals.
- Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a 33.50% market share in the US pharmaceutical packaging market and dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.
- Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a 38.92% US Pharmaceutical packaging market share that can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.
- The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 46% in the US Pharmaceutical packaging market, which is owing to the growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs, and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.
- Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer, and WestRock are the leading US Pharmaceutical Packaging players. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of Pharmaceutical packaging & Labeling Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Packaging type
- Primary
- Secondary
- Tertiary
Material type
- Paper
- Glass
- Plastic
- Others
End-user type
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies
- CMOs/CDMOs
- Others
- Label type
- Pressure-Sensitive Labels
- Sleeve Labels
- Others
Application
- Instructional
- Decorative
- Functional
- Promotional
- Others
Product type
- Bottles, Containers & Jars
- Ampoules & Vials
- Strips & Blisters
- Others
