United States Phenol Industry Analysis 2020-2030: Installed Capacity by Company, Location, Process and Technology

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Phenol Market Analysis, Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export , 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Phenol industry has shown remarkable growth in the past five years and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Bisphenol A is the largest end-user industry, holding more than 45% of the total US Phenol demand. Growing demand for polycarbonates from automotive, construction, and electronic sectors driven by the country's strong economic growth would further support the market growth in the forecast period.



This report includes US Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.



Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030

Deliverables:

Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity within the country along with individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at several locations across the country

Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes

Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Phenol

Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different end-user industries across the country

Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Phenol by different sales channels across the country

Demand By Region: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different regions of the country

Country Wise Exports: Exports of Phenol by Different Countries

Country Wise Imports: Imports of Phenol by Different Countries

Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at country level

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the country

News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in the Phenol market

Key Topics Covered:



US Phenol Market Outlook, 2015-2030

Capacity By Company

Capacity By Location

Capacity By Process

Capacity By Technology

Production By Company

Operating Efficiency By Company

Demand By End Use (Phenolic Resin, Bisphenol A, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)

Demand By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

Demand By Region

Country Wise Exports

Country Wise Imports

Demand & Supply Gap

Market Share of Leading Players

News & Deals

