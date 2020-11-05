United States Phenol Industry Analysis 2020-2030: Installed Capacity by Company, Location, Process and Technology
Nov 05, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Phenol Market Analysis, Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export , 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Phenol industry has shown remarkable growth in the past five years and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Bisphenol A is the largest end-user industry, holding more than 45% of the total US Phenol demand. Growing demand for polycarbonates from automotive, construction, and electronic sectors driven by the country's strong economic growth would further support the market growth in the forecast period.
This report includes US Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.
Years Considered for Analysis:
- Historical Years: 2015 - 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030
Deliverables:
- Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity within the country along with individual capacity of leading players
- Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at several locations across the country
- Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes
- Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Phenol
- Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies
- Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants
- Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different end-user industries across the country
- Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Phenol by different sales channels across the country
- Demand By Region: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different regions of the country
- Country Wise Exports: Exports of Phenol by Different Countries
- Country Wise Imports: Imports of Phenol by Different Countries
- Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at country level
- Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the country
- News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in the Phenol market
Key Topics Covered:
US Phenol Market Outlook, 2015-2030
- Capacity By Company
- Capacity By Location
- Capacity By Process
- Capacity By Technology
- Production By Company
- Operating Efficiency By Company
- Demand By End Use (Phenolic Resin, Bisphenol A, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)
- Demand By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)
- Demand By Region
- Country Wise Exports
- Country Wise Imports
- Demand & Supply Gap
- Market Share of Leading Players
- News & Deals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er9eoa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets