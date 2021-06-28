United States Physician Office Market Report 2021-2021: Focus on COVID-19, Physician Employment Trends and Reimbursement Trends

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Physician Office Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Physician Office Market Report analyzes major market trends impacting the industry including COVID-19, physician employment trends and reimbursement trends.

2020 was a difficult year for physician offices as patients put off routine office visits due to COVID-19 and offices experienced extreme revenue losses. 

  • Primary care practices are expected to lose $15 billion due to the pandemic
  • 43% of physician offices reduced staff and 72% of physicians had income reductions during the first several months of COVID-19
  • By 2033 a shortfall of 54,100 to 139,000 physicians is expected

Who Should Buy This Report

  • Healthcare investors
  • Health systems
  • Healthcare distributors
  • Healthcare manufactures
  • Group Purchasing Organizations
  • Government Health Agencies
  • State Health Agencies
  • Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Physician Office Market Overview
  • Physician Offices Experience Large Volume And Revenue Declines Due To COVID-19
  • Majority Of Physicians Are Employed By A Hospital Or Health Group
  • Specialists Outnumber And Out Earn Primary Care Physicians
  • Physician Offices Receive $8.5 Billion In Loans In COVID-19 Relief
  • Pandemic Dramatically Increases Telehealth Visits
  • Top 50 Medical Group Companies
  • Practices Reduce Staff To Offset COVID-19 Revenue Losses
  • Paperwork, Financial Concerns, And COVID-19 Contribute To Physician Burnout
  • Physician Shortages Projected To Increase
  • Physician Assistants And Nurse Practitioners Help With Physician Shortages
  • Fewer Physicians Expect To Participate In Incentive- Based Payment Models In 2020
  • MIPS Participation Decreases While APM Participation Increases
  • 97% Of Physicians Under MIPS Receive Positive Payment Adjustment
  • MIPS Rewards Quality With Payment Adjustments
  • 2020 MIPS Changes Expected To Lead To Increased Incentives
  • Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Model Launch Delayed To 2021
  • Electronic Health Records Implementation Increases Among Physician Offices
  • Number Of Urgent Care Clinics Continues To Grow
  • After Initial Declines, Urgent Care Volumes And Revenues Increase During COVID-19
  • Community Health Centers Provide Healthcare To Lower Income, Uninsured Populations
  • GHX Reports $6.8 Billion In Physician Office Sales Through Distribution In 2019

