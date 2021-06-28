United States Physician Office Market Report 2021-2021: Focus on COVID-19, Physician Employment Trends and Reimbursement Trends

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Physician Office Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Physician Office Market Report analyzes major market trends impacting the industry including COVID-19, physician employment trends and reimbursement trends.

2020 was a difficult year for physician offices as patients put off routine office visits due to COVID-19 and offices experienced extreme revenue losses.

Primary care practices are expected to lose $15 billion due to the pandemic

due to the pandemic 43% of physician offices reduced staff and 72% of physicians had income reductions during the first several months of COVID-19

By 2033 a shortfall of 54,100 to 139,000 physicians is expected

Who Should Buy This Report

Healthcare investors

Health systems

Healthcare distributors

Healthcare manufactures

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Physician Office Market Overview

Physician Offices Experience Large Volume And Revenue Declines Due To COVID-19

Majority Of Physicians Are Employed By A Hospital Or Health Group

Specialists Outnumber And Out Earn Primary Care Physicians

Physician Offices Receive $8.5 Billion In Loans In COVID-19 Relief

In Loans In COVID-19 Relief Pandemic Dramatically Increases Telehealth Visits

Top 50 Medical Group Companies

Practices Reduce Staff To Offset COVID-19 Revenue Losses

Paperwork, Financial Concerns, And COVID-19 Contribute To Physician Burnout

Physician Shortages Projected To Increase

Physician Assistants And Nurse Practitioners Help With Physician Shortages

Fewer Physicians Expect To Participate In Incentive- Based Payment Models In 2020

MIPS Participation Decreases While APM Participation Increases

97% Of Physicians Under MIPS Receive Positive Payment Adjustment

MIPS Rewards Quality With Payment Adjustments

2020 MIPS Changes Expected To Lead To Increased Incentives

Comprehensive Primary Care Plus Model Launch Delayed To 2021

Electronic Health Records Implementation Increases Among Physician Offices

Number Of Urgent Care Clinics Continues To Grow

After Initial Declines, Urgent Care Volumes And Revenues Increase During COVID-19

Community Health Centers Provide Healthcare To Lower Income, Uninsured Populations

GHX Reports $6.8 Billion In Physician Office Sales Through Distribution In 2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkr70z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

