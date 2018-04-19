United States Pickup Truck Market 2018-2022 - Development of Electric Pickup Trucks a Major Trend

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ThePickup Truck Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2018-2022.
Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the increased utility of pickup trucks. One trend in the market is the incorporation of lighter material in pickup truck building. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the increasing sales of used vehicles.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Honda Motor
- Nissan
- Toyota Motor Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAB STYLE
- Segmentation by cab style
- Comparison by cab style
- Extended cab and crew cab - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Regular cab - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by cab style
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Full-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Small-size and mid-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Pickup truck makers incorporating lighter materials
- Development of electric pickup trucks
- Luxury segment pickup trucks
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jq6dh/united_states?w=5
