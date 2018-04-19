United States Pickup Truck Market 2018-2022 - Development of Electric Pickup Trucks a Major Trend

ThePickup Truck Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2018-2022.

Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increased utility of pickup trucks. One trend in the market is the incorporation of lighter material in pickup truck building. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the increasing sales of used vehicles.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor

Nissan

Toyota Motor Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAB STYLE

Segmentation by cab style

Comparison by cab style

Extended cab and crew cab - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Regular cab - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by cab style

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Full-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Small-size and mid-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Pickup truck makers incorporating lighter materials

Development of electric pickup trucks

Luxury segment pickup trucks

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



