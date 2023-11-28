United States Portable Generator Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Portable Generator Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Portable Generator market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to a variety of factors, such as the rising energy consumption, the shaky grid infrastructure, the desire for solutions for emergency backup power, and the requirement for a reliable source of electricity.

The portable generator industry in the United States is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Portable generators are gaining popularity as cost-effective alternatives to standby generators, making them a preferred choice for households, small businesses, and campgrounds due to their affordability in installation and maintenance.

One of the primary drivers of the portable generator market is the country's increasing reliance on networked technology systems and the expansion of multifunctional power production systems. Additionally, the rise in weather-related power outages caused by natural disasters such as heatwaves and storms has led to higher demand for portable generators, ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity for residential and business customers.

Government initiatives are also playing a crucial role in boosting the portable generator market. Government actions aimed at supporting the development and maintenance of a robust energy infrastructure are expected to drive demand for power generation systems and, consequently, the generator manufacturing market. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's investment of USD 464 million in renewable energy infrastructure in rural areas is expected to contribute to this growth.

The demand for portable generators is also on the rise in various industries, including mining, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals, where generators serve as backup power sources, especially in areas lacking grid infrastructure.

Stringent environmental regulations are driving the demand for natural gas-fueled generators, particularly in regions like North America. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) imposes restrictions on air pollutants under the Clean Air Act (CAA), encouraging the use of environmentally friendly fuel sources and supporting the growth of portable generator adoption.

Increased awareness among homeowners, event planners, outdoor service providers, and other end-users is contributing to the expanding market for portable generators. These generators are increasingly being recognized as essential power storage solutions for camping and extended outdoor activities in remote areas.

The rising frequency of natural calamities and power outages further fuels the demand for portable generators across the country. Natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires have caused prolonged power outages in various regions of the United States. Portable generators are vital in supplying energy for rescue efforts during such crises.

Portable generators also play a critical role in the commercial sector, including hospitals, businesses, offices, restaurants, schools, and retail stores. They provide a reliable power supply for a wide range of equipment, enhancing business operations.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on various sectors, including power generation and construction, it has underscored the importance of emergency power backup. The growing healthcare infrastructure has led to an increased need for portable generators.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the portable generator market in the United States is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the ongoing demand for reliable and portable power solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Portable Generator market.

Cummins Inc,

Caterpillar Inc

American Honda Motor Co Inc

Generac Power Systems Inc,

Briggs & Stratton LLC

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. (YMUS)

(YMUS) Champion Power Equipment Inc

Winco Generator

Gillette Generators Inc

Northern Tool & Equipment Company Inc

United States Portable Generator Market, By Power Ratings:

Below 5kW

5kW-10kW

Above 10kW

United States Portable Generator Market, By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

United States Portable Generator Market, By Application:

Temporary

Primary

United States Portable Generator Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

United States Portable Generator Market, By Region:

North East

Midwest

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m81m4r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets