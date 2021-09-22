United States PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics Report 2021-2022: Most Children will Return to In-person Education at Some Location this Fall

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2021-2022 provides data about the PreK-12 student population in the U.S., including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on where students are being educated.

COVID-19 has upended the U.S. educational system, including the number of children enrolled in school and where and how those children are learning.

"Disenrollment, where children are missing from school whether it is in-person or virtual, is a pandemic phenomenon with implications for children, families, school systems and society," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor and senior analyst. "As traditional education broke down, we are seeing growing interest in charter schools, virtual schools and homeschooling."

Looking forward, another challenge to public schools and the funding they receive will be birthrates, which were declining in the U.S. prior to COVID-19, with the pandemic projected to contribute to a further dip.

Most children will return to in-person education at some location this fall. They will bring with them more technology devices distributed during the pandemic, possibly more facility with technology-based learning, but also learning gaps for educators to address.

For companies looking to serve the PreK-12 market in these changing times, the PreK-12 Enrollment & Demographics, 2021-2022 provides information on public and private school enrollment trends, data on subgroups like English-language learners, students with disabilities and children in poverty, and updates on topics that include preschool enrollment, high school graduation rates and dual enrollment interest.

Information in the report includes:

Current and projected public-school enrollment;

Private school enrollment trends, including for Catholic schools;

Charter school growth;

Virtual school expansion;

Surge for homeschooling;

Trends in high school graduation rates and dual enrollment;

English-language learner statistics;

Numbers for students living in poverty, experiencing homelessness;

Data by state.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction & Methodology

Disenrollment Disrupts Education

Why and Who

California Illustrates Pandemic Trends

Other Examples: Louisiana and Idaho

and Districts: Large and Small

Where Students Went & Departure Impact

Public Schools: Numbers & Students

Public School Enrollment Growth Slows

Enrollment Patterns Vary Across the States

Birth Rates Will Impact Future Enrollment

Impacts on Private School Enrollment

Private Schools Face Challenges, See Opportunity

Catholic School Enrollment Declines Continue

Support for School Choice Grows

Increasing Interest in Charter Schools

Characteristics of Charter Schools

Pandemic Leads to Homeschooling Surge

Virtual Schools See Bright Future

Graduation Rates Inch Up

Dual Enrollment Offers Opportunities

Decline for Students in Poverty

Students Experiencing Homelessness

ELL Population Continues to Grow

Special Needs Students Get Services

PreK Progress Stalls

Pandemic Impacts PreK

More Connected Students; Needs Expand

Conclusion

