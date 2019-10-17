United States PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook to 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2019-2020 provides information and analysis on K-12 funding and policy in the U.S. The report includes the most recent information available on federal funding for fiscal years 2019 and 2020. There also is data on education dollars provided by the states, including per-pupil funding.



Additionally, the report provides information on education policy at the federal and state levels. The impact of the Every Student Succeeds Act and the education policies of the Trump administration, as well as trends seen across state-level initiatives, are detailed. Trends covered include the switch from print to digital instructional resources, the interest in career and technical education, the rebirth of civics education and the resurgence in cursive instruction.



The main source of the compiled data is the U.S. Department of Education with additional data from state education departments and state government websites. Other trusted, third-party sources tapped for information include the Consortium on School Networking, the Education SuperHighway, the Education Commission of the States, the Gallup Poll, the National Association of State Budget Officers, the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Software & Information Industry Association, the State Educational Technology Directors Association and the U.S. Census Bureau.



The information and analysis contained in this report covers the current state of K-12 policy and funding.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Policy and Funding

2 Education Evolution



3 Trump Education Plans



4 ESSA Era Advances

Table Key Points in ESSA Plans Approved in the Second Half of 2018

5 Federal Funding Rises

Table Education Department Appropriations, FY2017-FY2019 (selected K-12 categories, $ in millions)

6 Federal Fiscal 2020 Funding TBD



7 E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity

Impact of E-Rate for Schools and Students

Table Impact of E-Rate, 2018

8 State Education Policy Impact



9 Trends in State Initiatives

Promoting the Switch to Digital

Table States with Digital Learning Plans

Table States with a Resource Repository

Rising Interest in Civics Education

Cursive Writing Rebounds

Career and Technical Education Booms

Cybersecurity and Student Data Privacy

10 State Education Funding Overview

Table Per Pupil Funding by State, FY 2016

Table Top 10 School Districts by Current Spending Per Pupil, FY 2016

11 Fiscal 2019 Budgets Support K-12

Table States with Approved FY 2019 K -12 Funding Increases

12 Opportunities Coming Across the States

California : Large State, Large Opportunity

: Large State, Large Opportunity Texas : Two Budgets to Be Reconciled

: Two Budgets to Be Reconciled Florida in Flux

in Flux Funding Increases Proposed in IL, NY & PA

Waiting for Fiscal 2020 State Budget Approvals

