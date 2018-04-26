United States Private Tutoring Market 2018-2022 - Lack of Credibility in Online Tutoring Services Hindering Market Growth

The private tutoring market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing student enrolments. The increasing number of student enrollments in universities and colleges is creating a demand for private online tutoring services. To meet the existing education standards and to score grades, students are also enrolling for private tutoring services. Also, the increasing income and growing lifestyle standards in the US are encouraging parents to spend on education.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing internet infrastructure. The improvement in internet infrastructure has increased the adoption of virtual classroom services by online private tutoring service providers. Advancements in internet infrastructure has enriched the exchange of information and problem-solving solutions with real-time examples.



The increasing incorporation of embedded internet is leading to infrastructural changes such as construction of virtual networks. The use of embedded network devices is enforcing private tutoring service providers to develop solutions that are compatible with various changes. Thus, the growth in infrastructure is contributing to the growth of market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of credibility in online tutoring services. Online tutoring contributes to a major share of private tutoring because of cost benefits, easy access, and other advantages. The growing necessities, low costs , and preference of students to take tuitions at convenient times is shaping the demand for online tutors. Although the market is flooded with several international and regional tutoring service providers, the quality of offerings is unreliable.



