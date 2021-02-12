United States Prostate Cancer Drug Market: Clinical Trial Overview by Biomarker, Drug class, Formulation, Organization, Patient Segment & Phase

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Prostate Cancer Drug Market, Drug Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Prostate Cancer Drug Market, Drug Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

US Prostate Cancer Drug Market Opportunity: > US$ 4 Billion

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On 25 FDA Approved Prostate Cancer Drugs

Drug Dosage, Patent, Price, Patent Insight

Insight On 222 Prostate Cancer Drugs In Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Overview by Biomarker, Drug class, Formulation, Organization, Patient Segment & Phase

600 Page Analysis On Clinical & Commercial Market Trends

The US pharmaceutical market has observed several biggest breakthroughs in the past few years. The researchers in the country have opened hundreds of novel paths such as diagnosing assays, drugs and therapies for the patients suffering from early or advanced stage prostate cancer. The entire momentum created by the oncology researchers with the help of strong backbone of the government and the regulatory bodies, has made the country's prostate cancer therapeutics market share a large percentage of the total cancer market. The association of the US oncology researchers with high promising tools developed by UCLA researchers, bio-pharmaceutical companies and other elite educational institutes have ultimately led to normalize the condition that was prevailing in the country for high prostate cancer cases and mortality rate. More willingly, the arrival of hundreds of therapeutic approaches for the prostate cancer patients have inclined the entire market towards astounding results, leading to a phase where the market is ready to thrive in the next-generation of the market.



Understanding the entire mechanism of action of the cancer at an early as well as advanced stage, has completely shifted the market towards paradigmatic development of immunotherapies, several different chemotherapeutic agents and small molecule cancer drugs. In addition to this, the novel promises made by the government in reimbursing 100% treatment cost for prostate cancer has also modified the entire market towards the novel version.



The pace of the prostate cancer market is accelerating at a high rate. The arrival of a cluster of innovative drugs and therapies introduced in the patients as single therapy or in combination have also oriented millions of prostate cancer patients worldwide towards adopting the treatment regimen developed by US oncology researchers. The overall clinical landscape developed by the researchers has ensured appropriate care while ensuring the overall survival rate and complete response in the patients.

Key Topics Covered:





1. US Prostate Cancer Drug Market Overview



2. Approved Prostate Cancer Drugs Insight by Class

2.1 Chemotherapeutic Drugs

2.2 Hormonal Therapy

2.3 Immunotherapy

2.4 PARP Inhibitors



3. Novel Emerging Therapies in Prostate Cancer

3.1 Bi-Specific T-Cell Engagers (BiTE)

3.2 Small Molecule Prostate Cancer Drugs

3.3 Radioligand Therapy

3.4 Antibody Drug Conjugates



4. US Prostate Cancer Drugs: Generic & Biosimilar Landscape

4.1 Current Scenario & Price Differential

4.2 Reimbursement Scenario



5. Anti-Androgen Drugs for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

5.1 Apalutamide (Erleada)

5.2 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)

5.3 Darolutamide (Nubeqa)

5.4 Abiraterone (Zytiga)

5.5 Bicalutamide (Casodex)

5.6 Nilutamide (Nilandron)

5.7 Flutamide



6. PARP Inhibitors for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Insight

6.1 Rucaparib (Rubraca)

6.2 Olaparib (Lynparza)



7. Radioactive Pharmaceutical Agents for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Insight

7.1 Radium 223 Dichloride (Xofigo)

7.2 Fluciclovine 18F (Axumin)



8. Mitotic Inhibitors for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage, Price & Patent Insight

8.1 Cabazitaxel (Jevtana)

8.2 Docetaxel (Taxotere)



9. Immunotherapeutics for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Insight

9.1 Provenge (Sipuleucel - T)

9.2 Capromab Pendetide (ProstaScint)



10. Gonadotropin Releasing Hormones Drugs for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Insight

10.1 Triptorelin (Trelstar)

10.2 Leuprolide

10.3 Goserelin (Zoladex)

10.4 Histrelin Acetate Subcutaneous Implant (Supprelin LA/Vantas)

10.5 Degarelix (Firmagon/Gonax)



11. Estrogens for Prostate Cancer - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Insight

11.1 Estradiol

11.2 Conjugated Estrogen



12. Other Prostate Cancer Targeting Therapeutics - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Insight

12.1 Estramustine (Emcyt)

12.2 Mitoxantrone (Novantrone)

12.3 Cyclophosphamide

12.4 Capecitabine (Xeloda)

12.5 Zoledronic Acid (Zometa/Reclast)



13. US - Prostate Cancer Drug Clinical Trials Overview



14. US - Prostate Cancer Drugs Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



15. US - Marketed Prostate Cancer Drugs Clinical Insight



16. US Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics



17. US Prostate Cancer Market Future Prospects



18. Competitive Landscape

AbbVie

Accord Healthcare

Allergan

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer

Bristol Mayer Squibb

Clovis Oncology

Dendreon

Genentech

Jassen Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Mylan

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Sun Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8e7li

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

