United States Prostate Cancer Treatment Device Market Report 2020: Market Attained a Value of $95.9 Million in 2019 and is Expected to Reach a Value of $157.1 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Device Market Research Report: By Type (Radiation, Surgery, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Cryotherapy), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Centers) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market attained a value of $95.9 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2030, to reach a valuation of $157.1 million.

The main factors driving the progress of the market are the increasing number of prostate cancer cases being recorded in the country every year.

The high prevalence of this diseases is predicted to push up the demand for various treatment devices and equipment such as cryotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy in the future years, thereby causing the expansion of the U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market. Apart from this, the increasing number of government initiatives being implemented in the country is also fueling the market advancement. The federal government spends a huge portion of the country's GDP on healthcare every year.

As per the reports of the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), healthcare expenditure in the U.S. increased by as much as 4.3% and reached $3.3 trillion in 2016. This percentage further grew to 5.4% in 2017. The soaring healthcare expenditure is making the management and treatment of various diseases more affordable than they were before, which is, in turn, fueling the expansion of the U.S. prostate cancer treatment devices market.

Thus, it can be said with certainty that the market would demonstrate substantial growth in the upcoming years, mainly because of the rising incidence of prostate cancer and the surging government spending on healthcare in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Radiation

4.1.1.1.1 Clinical trials

4.1.1.2 Surgery

4.1.1.2.1 Clinical trials

4.1.1.3 HIFU

4.1.1.3.1 Clinical trials

4.1.1.4 Cryotherapy

4.1.1.4.1 Clinical trials

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Hospitals

4.1.2.2 Specialty centers

4.1.2.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Adoption of robotic prostatectomy

4.2.1.2 Accelerating evolution in radiotherapy techniques

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Technological advancements

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer

4.2.2.3 Rising number of government initiatives

4.2.2.4 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Longer approval time for prostate cancer devices

4.2.3.2 Challenges in identifying molecular predictors of response to radiotherapy

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Positioning devices to improve treatment and patient experience

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Prostate Cancer Treatment Devices Market

4.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

4.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Therapy Comparison

4.5.1 HIFU Therapy

4.5.2 Surgery Vs Radiation Therapy

4.5.3 Cryotherapy

4.6 Average Pricing of Devices

Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By End User

5.3 By State

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

6.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.2.1 Approvals and Product Launch

6.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2.3 Other Developments

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

SonaCare Medical LLC

EDAP TMS SA

Profound Medical Corporation

Eckert & Ziegler AG

HealthTronics Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

ViewRay Inc.

Provision Healthcare

Isoray Inc.

Theragenics Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7get21

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

