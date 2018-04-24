United States Proton Therapy Market 2009-2018 & 2024 - Market has Potential to Surpass US$ 16 Billion

United States proton therapy market has potential to surpass US$ 16 Billion by the end of 2024

In current outlook, the United States captures more than 40 percent of Proton Beam Therapy Facility worldwide. The growth of proton therapy center in the United States is substantial and the number of new advanced proton therapy center would be launched in forecast time-frame. In the United States, almost 14 centers are in development phase (either under-construction or planning phase) will further boost the market of proton therapy.



By 14 Cancer Types - United States Proton Therapy Market & Patients:



In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis of proton therapy market and proton therapy patient numbers by 14 cancer/tumor types to understand which cancer type has more or less inclination towards proton therapy technology. In proton therapy, the frequency of patients is much higher in prostate cancer followed by pediatric cancer because of its compatibility and survival rate. Prostate Cancer & Other Cancer.



Annually Treated Patient Database by Proton Therapy Center in United States:



In this report, we have covered the number of proton therapy patients treated by each proton therapy center since their inception and till 2017 on annual basis. According to the research findings, proton therapy center in United States efficiently manage the patients. Moreover, they are also expanding their capacity, improving technical skills and changing minor technology for the treatment of more people simultaneously.



United States Reimbursement Policy regarding Proton Beam Therapy:



In this report, we have done complete assessment on the United States proton therapy reimbursement policies. We have divided the reimbursement policy into two sections; by patients and by manufacturer, stakeholder and institutions.



In this report, the researchers have studied the market in two parts a) Actual Market and b) Potential Market. The report also talks about a list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Economics of proton therapy including reimbursement policies. Proton Therapy revenues from 3 companies (IBA, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta) has also been studied in the report.



a) Actual Market is the current market which is already present



b) Potential Market is the market which can be achieved; but it has yet not been achieved due to demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year.



United States Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed from 6 View Points (2009 - 2024):

Actual Market & Forecast

Potential Market & Forecast

By 14 Cancer Types - USA Proton Therapy Market

Proton Therapy Market Patient Numbers & Forecast

Potential Patient Numbers & Forecast

By 14 Cancer Types- USA Proton Therapy Patient Numbers

Cancer Types - Proton Therapy Market & Patient Numbers:



1. Central Nervous System Tumors

2. Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

3. Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

4. Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

5. Head and Neck Cancer

6. Lung Cancer

7. Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

8. Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18)

9. Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

10. Urinary Tract Cancer

11. By Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

12. Prostate Cancer

13. Breast Cancer

14. Other Cancer



Key Companies Covered:



1. IBA (Overview, Sales Analysis)

2. Varian Medical Systems (Overview, Sales Analysis)

3. Elekta (Overview, Sales Analysis)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market (Actual & Potential) - United States Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2024)

2.1 Actual Proton Therapy Market

2.2 Potential Proton Therapy Market



3. Number of Patients - United States Proton Therapy (2009 - 2024)

3.1 Actual Numbers

3.2 Potential Numbers



4. Cancer Types - Patients Number in United States Proton Therapy (2009 - 2024)

4.1 Central Nervous System Tumors

4.2 Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

4.3 Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

4.4 Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

4.5 Head and Neck Cancer

4.6 Lung Cancer

4.7 Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

4.8 Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18)

4.9 Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

4.10 Urinary Tract Cancer

4.11 By Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

4.12 Prostate Cancer

4.13 Breast Cancer

4.14 Other Cancer



5. Cancer Types - United States Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2024)

5.1 Central Nervous System Tumors

5.2 Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

5.3 Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

5.4 Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

5.5 Head and Neck Cancer

5.6 Lung Cancer

5.7 Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

5.8 Pediatric Cancer (Up to Age 18)

5.9 Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

5.10 Urinary Tract Cancer

5.11 Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

5.12 Prostate Cancer

5.13 Breast Cancer

5.14 Other Cancer



6. United States - List of Proton Therapy Centers

6.1 Operating Proton Therapy Centers

6.2 Under-Construction Therapy Centers

6.3 Planning Proton Therapy Centers



7. By Centers - Number of Proton Therapy Patients Treated

7.1 Loma Linda (LLUMC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

7.2 UCSF - CNL Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2015)

7.3 Boston (NPTC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

7.4 Bloomington (MPRI, 2) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2014)

7.5 Houston (MD Anderson) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

7.6 UFPTI Jacksonville Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

7.7 Oklahoma City (ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2009 - 2017)

7.8 CDH Warrenville Proton Therapy Center (2010 - 2016)

7.9 Philadelphia (Upenn) Proton Therapy Center (2011 - 2016)

7.10 Hampton (HUPTI) Proton Therapy Center (2012 - 2016)

7.11 New Jersey (ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2012 - 2016)

7.12 Seattle (SCCA ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2016)

7.13 St. Louis (S. Lee King PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2016)

7.14 Provision Center for Proton Therapy, Knoxville, TN (2014 - 2016)

7.15 San Diego (Scripps PTC) (2014 - 2017)

7.16 Shreveport (Willis Knighton) Proton Therapy Center (2014 - 2017)

7.17 Jacksonville (Ackerman CC) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2016)

7.18 Rochester (Mayo PBTC) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2016)

7.19 Brunswick (Laurie PC) Proton Therapy Center (2015)

7.20 Irving (Texas Center for PT) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2017)

7.21 Memphis (St. Jude PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2017)

7.22 Phoenix (Mayo PBTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

7.23 Baltimore (Maryland PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

7.24 Cincinnati (Children's PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

7.25 Orlando (Orlando Health PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

7.26 Cleveland (UH Sideman PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)



8. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies

8.1 Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies for Patients

8.2 Proton Therapy Reimbursement for Institutions, Stakeholders and Manufacturers



9. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

9.1 Proton Accelerator

9.1.1 Synchrotrons (example: LLUMC at Loma Linda)

9.1.2 Cyclotrons (example: MGH Boston)

9.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)

9.1.4 Linacs (Rome)

9.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons

9.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons

9.1.7 Super-conducting Cyclotrons

9.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron

9.2 Beam Transport System

9.3 Beam Delivery System

9.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

9.3.2 Beam Scanning

9.4 Nozzle

9.4.1 Single Scattering

9.4.2 Double Scattering

9.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

9.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

9.5 Treatment Planning System

9.6 Image Viewers

9.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

9.8 Human Resource



10. Company Analysis (2010 - 2021)

10.1 IBA Proton Therapy

10.1.1 Sales Analysis

10.2 Varian Medical Systems

10.2.1 Sales Analysis

10.3 Elekta

10.3.1 Sales Analysis



11. Driving Factors for Proton Therapy



12. Challenges in Proton Therapy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xphcb8/united_states?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-proton-therapy-market-2009-2018--2024---market-has-potential-to-surpass-us-16-billion-300635330.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

