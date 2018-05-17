United States Public Sector Identity and Access Management Software Market Analysis 2018: Focus on the United States Government and CNI Sectors

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Analysis of the United States Public Sector Identity and Access Management Software Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The convergence of physical and logical security and identity authentications methods highlights the need to protect both a person's physical identity credentials as well as their digital identity from potential fraud or loss. Within the government and critical national infrastructure (CNI) sectors, the need for robust identity protections is heightened ever more. This is due to the sensitivity of the data these entities possess and the need to ensure that those accessing this information are permitted to.
Public sector customers are typically seen as laggards in terms of technological sophistication; however, the high prevalence of data breaches and cyber attacks against these critical networks and organizations has accelerated the opportunities available to technology vendors looking to enter the public sector and can offer a compelling identity verification and access control solution.
Identity and access management (IAM) software platforms have evolved beyond one-time identity verifications and keycard access systems as the result of the convergence within the security industry. Current IAM solution offerings include software- or cloud-based IAM platforms, which allow public sector customers to choose the solution that best meets the needs of their organization from the standpoint of cloud connectivity, authentication methods, privileged access controls, and type of system integration.
Both the government and CNI sectors follow stringent identity and data access regulations that require organizations to maintain a high security posture that protects not only user identities, but all identity data stored within their systems. Additionally, the methods of authentication and access controls within these public sector organizations must meet high security standards to ensure only properly credentialed users are accessing certain data and network systems.
Competitive information includes:
- Short company descriptions and highlights
- Descriptions of changing security business models affecting IAM solutions
- Discussion of specific capabilities used in each IAM solution type
- Partnership initiatives and mergers/acquisitions occurring between vendors
- Industry-specific requirements and system preferences
- Links to corporate Web sites and news items of note
This research service also contains definitions of IAM software solutions for both software- and cloud-based IAM solutions, descriptions of the authentications methods used for verifications, and a succinct conclusions section that highlights trends in the market.
Research Scope
This research service looks into the technical aspects of these IAM solutions, as well as solution capabilities for each integration type, and the various authentication methods used to verify and authenticate a user's identity and access privileges. This analysis focuses on the United States government and CNI sectors, as these industries carry more specific regulatory requirements and the barriers into the public sector market are higher due to varying purchase and security requirements. The assessment does not include IAM hardware products or maintenance/support services revenue, as these areas are covered in other research services.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which companies are prominent in the IAM software market?
- How has security convergence and changing IAM business models affected current IAM solution offerings?
- Which customer groups are requesting specific system capabilities and integration types?
- What are technology trends are shifting how IAM software solutions are designed and implemented?
- What authentication methods are most prominent and how might these methods shift in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Market Definitions
United States IAM Market Overview
Market Shifts Occurring at Record Pace
Response to Shifting Market Preferences
System Deployment by Technology Type
Market Revenue Forecast by Technology Type
Market Revenue Discussion
Market Drivers and Restraints
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
Technology Segmentation-Cloud-based IAM
Key Findings for Cloud-based IAM Solutions
Cloud-based IAM Technology Trends
Zero Trust Security ModelCloud IAM Shifting the Market
Technology Segmentation-Software-based IAM
Key Findings for Software-based IAM Solutions
Software-based IAM Technology Trends
Embracing the Hybrid-Cloud Model in the Public Sector
Technology-Authentication Protocols
Key Findings for Authentication Technology
Authentication Technology Trends
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1-IDaaS
Growth Opportunity 2-Zero Trust Security Model
Growth Opportunity 3-Increased Cloud IAM Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 4-Biometric Authenticator Adoption
Growth Opportunity 5-Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Vertical Market Focus-Federal Government
Key Trends for Federal Government Customers
Federal Government-Entrust Datacard & US Department of Agriculture
Vertical Market Focus-State/Local Government
Key Trends for State/Local Government Customers
Local Government-SecureAuth & Clark County, Nevada
Vertical Market Focus-Critical National Infrastructure
Key Trends for Critical National Infrastructure Customers
CNI Use Case-Centrify & SBA Communications
Vendor Landscape
IAM Software Vendors
Vendor SWOT Analysis
Shaping Technical Change Through M&A Activities
Shaping Technical Change through Alliances and Partnerships
The Last Word
The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xh6qjn/united_states?w=5
Share this article