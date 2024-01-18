United States Publishing for the PreK-12 Market Report 2023-2024, Featuring Profiles for Cambium Learning, Cengage, Kahoot!, McGraw Hill, Pearson, Savvas Learning, Scholastic & Stride

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report examines and analyzes a wide range of key data impacting educational publishers. These include data and trends related to budget and policy, enrollment trends, market size, and competitive analysis including selected company profiles.

Key Findings and Market Dynamics

Instructional materials sales experienced notable growth in 2022, signaling robust market activity and increased demand for educational resources.

Digital materials continue to revolutionize how educational content is delivered and consumed, with projections pointing to this trend's continued dominance over traditional print formats.

Trade books in the PreK-12 sector demonstrate resilience and enduring popularity, with a healthy compound annual growth rate forecasted through to 2026.

The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert timely sources, including main data from the US Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics, along with information from state education departments, local school districts, and state legislative bodies along with information from the analyst's nationwide research that is conducted on an ongoing basis throughout the year, combined with company presentations and public documents.

The report found that total sales of instructional materials reached $9.9 billion in 2022, up 6.3% from $9.31 billion in 2021. The Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report further analyzed the market and determined that growth in digital materials will outpace print materials, although the variation is slight. Trade books are an exception, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023-2026 expected.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: ENROLLMENT & DEMOGRAPHICS

POST-LOCKDOWN ENROLLMENTS LAG Pandemic-Led Impacts Longer-Term Trends Permanent Impacts

THE PUBLIC SCHOOL LANDSCAPE

Enrollment Trends Vary By State State Estimates for 2022-2023 Variations by District Impacts by Race and Ethnicity

GENERAL POPULATION TRENDS Birth Rates Youth Population Population Trends by State

NUMBER OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS

ALTERNATIVES TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS School Choice

PRIVATE SCHOOLS SEE PANDEMIC COATTAILS Catholic Schools Stay Strong

CHARTER SCHOOLS

HOME SCHOOLING

VIRTUAL SCHOOLING

GRADUATION RATES AND DUAL ENROLLMENT

Dual Enrollment

POVERTY AND HOMELESSNESS

Homelessness and Education

CONTINUED RISE OF THE ENGLISH LEARNER POPULATION

SPECIAL EDUCATION ENROLLMENTS DECLINE SLIGHTLY

UNIVERSAL PREK PROGRAMS CONTINUE TO GROW

STUDENTS ON THE MOVE Exchange Programs Undocumented Students

EVEN POST-PANDEMIC, ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT IN CONNECTIVITY

CHAPTER 2: BUDGET & POLICY

FEDERAL FUNDING REMAINS STRONG IN ADVANCE OF ESSER CLIFF Congressional Appropriations Target Federal Priorities Appropriations by State Vary Dramatically Looking Ahead to 2023 Preparing for the ESSER Funding Cliff Final Deadline is Looming Looking Ahead K-12 Spending By Funding Source

UNCERTAINTY IMPACTS STATE BUDGET FORECASTS States Announce Funding Increases Examining Funding Formulas

CURRICULUM RESTRICTIONS AND BOOK BANS Curriculum Restrictions Race and CRT Political Divisions Impacts of Restrictions Book Bans in Libraries and Classrooms

SCHOOL CHOICE AND PARENTAL RIGHTS Parental Rights in the Classroom

POLICY DICTATES SUBJECT MATTER Computer Science Career and Technical Education States' CTE Programs Expand The Science of Reading Dual-Language Programs PreK and Early Learning Media Literacy Social-Emotional Learning: Embraced Despite Divisions

SOCIAL ISSUES AT THE FOREFRONT Gun Violence Incidents on the Rise Mental Health Is an Ongoing Concern Inclusivity vs. Fairness: Title IX and Transgender Students Other Social Issues Having an Impact on K-12 Education Homelessness and K-12 Schools Free School Meals for All Dealing with Drug Use Impact of Artificial Intelligence

TEACHER STAFFING AND PAY

CYBERSECURITY, PRIVACY, AND CONNECTIVITY The Cybersecurity Threat



CHAPTER 3: PREK-12 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS MARKET SIZE

TOTAL SALES OF INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS Sales by Segment Pandemic Fallout Move to Digital Slows Post-Pandemic

LOOKING AHEAD

Category Trends Continue Digital Materials Steady at Just Under Two-Thirds of Market



CHAPTER 4: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

OPERATIONAL TRENDS IN 2022-2023

Trends and Challenges Face Educators and Vendors

Potential ESSER Funding Cliff Ahead

Difficult Issues Continue to Intensify

Technology: Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Marketplace

How Companies Have Responded to the Trends Cambium Learning Cengage Discovery Education Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Kahoot! McGraw Hill Pearson PowerSchool Renaissance Learning Savvas Learning Scholastic Stride

PREK-12 COMPANIES' FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2022 AND EARLY 2023

Growth Drivers to Watch Goodheart-Willcox Delays Reporting Looking Ahead to Fiscal 2023 PreK-12 Market Outperforms Publishing as a Whole

STOCK PRICE TRENDS IN 2022-2023 The Year 2023: First Half Robust Stock Issuance and Repurchase Activity Trend Toward Private Ownership Continues SPACs and IPOs Cool

M&A ACTIVITY IN 2022 AND FIRST HALF OF 2023

M&A Activity in PreK-12 Education Steady in 2022

Industry Trends Drive Acquisition Activity First Half of 2023 Shows a Slowing of M&A Activity

INTEREST FROM PRIVATE EQUITY SLOWS

More Slowing in First Half of 2023 Private Equity Portfolios Maintain Education Holdings



CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

Boxlight

Cambium Learning

Cengage

Discovery Education

GoodHeart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Kahoot!

McGraw Hill

Pearson

PowerSchool

Renaissance Learning

Savvas Learning

Scholastic

Stride

