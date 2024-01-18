United States Publishing for the PreK-12 Market Report 2023-2024, Featuring Profiles for Cambium Learning, Cengage, Kahoot!, McGraw Hill, Pearson, Savvas Learning, Scholastic & Stride

18 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report examines and analyzes a wide range of key data impacting educational publishers. These include data and trends related to budget and policy, enrollment trends, market size, and competitive analysis including selected company profiles.
Key Findings and Market Dynamics
- Instructional materials sales experienced notable growth in 2022, signaling robust market activity and increased demand for educational resources.
- Digital materials continue to revolutionize how educational content is delivered and consumed, with projections pointing to this trend's continued dominance over traditional print formats.
- Trade books in the PreK-12 sector demonstrate resilience and enduring popularity, with a healthy compound annual growth rate forecasted through to 2026.
The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert timely sources, including main data from the US Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics, along with information from state education departments, local school districts, and state legislative bodies along with information from the analyst's nationwide research that is conducted on an ongoing basis throughout the year, combined with company presentations and public documents.
The report found that total sales of instructional materials reached $9.9 billion in 2022, up 6.3% from $9.31 billion in 2021. The Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report further analyzed the market and determined that growth in digital materials will outpace print materials, although the variation is slight. Trade books are an exception, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023-2026 expected.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: ENROLLMENT & DEMOGRAPHICS
- POST-LOCKDOWN ENROLLMENTS LAG
- Pandemic-Led Impacts
- Longer-Term Trends
- Permanent Impacts
- THE PUBLIC SCHOOL LANDSCAPE
- Enrollment Trends Vary By State
- State Estimates for 2022-2023
- Variations by District
- Impacts by Race and Ethnicity
- GENERAL POPULATION TRENDS
- Birth Rates
- Youth Population
- Population Trends by State
- NUMBER OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- ALTERNATIVES TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- School Choice
- PRIVATE SCHOOLS SEE PANDEMIC COATTAILS
- Catholic Schools Stay Strong
- CHARTER SCHOOLS
- HOME SCHOOLING
- VIRTUAL SCHOOLING
- GRADUATION RATES AND DUAL ENROLLMENT
- Dual Enrollment
- POVERTY AND HOMELESSNESS
- Homelessness and Education
- CONTINUED RISE OF THE ENGLISH LEARNER POPULATION
- SPECIAL EDUCATION ENROLLMENTS DECLINE SLIGHTLY
- UNIVERSAL PREK PROGRAMS CONTINUE TO GROW
- STUDENTS ON THE MOVE
- Exchange Programs
- Undocumented Students
- EVEN POST-PANDEMIC, ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT IN CONNECTIVITY
CHAPTER 2: BUDGET & POLICY
- FEDERAL FUNDING REMAINS STRONG IN ADVANCE OF ESSER CLIFF
- Congressional Appropriations Target Federal Priorities
- Appropriations by State Vary Dramatically
- Looking Ahead to 2023
- Preparing for the ESSER Funding Cliff
- Final Deadline is Looming
- Looking Ahead
- K-12 Spending By Funding Source
- UNCERTAINTY IMPACTS STATE BUDGET FORECASTS
- States Announce Funding Increases
- Examining Funding Formulas
- CURRICULUM RESTRICTIONS AND BOOK BANS
- Curriculum Restrictions
- Race and CRT
- Political Divisions
- Impacts of Restrictions
- Book Bans in Libraries and Classrooms
- SCHOOL CHOICE AND PARENTAL RIGHTS
- Parental Rights in the Classroom
- POLICY DICTATES SUBJECT MATTER
- Computer Science
- Career and Technical Education
- States' CTE Programs Expand
- The Science of Reading
- Dual-Language Programs
- PreK and Early Learning
- Media Literacy
- Social-Emotional Learning: Embraced Despite Divisions
- SOCIAL ISSUES AT THE FOREFRONT
- Gun Violence Incidents on the Rise
- Mental Health Is an Ongoing Concern
- Inclusivity vs. Fairness: Title IX and Transgender Students
- Other Social Issues Having an Impact on K-12 Education
- Homelessness and K-12 Schools
- Free School Meals for All
- Dealing with Drug Use
- Impact of Artificial Intelligence
- TEACHER STAFFING AND PAY
- CYBERSECURITY, PRIVACY, AND CONNECTIVITY
- The Cybersecurity Threat
CHAPTER 3: PREK-12 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS MARKET SIZE
- TOTAL SALES OF INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS
- Sales by Segment
- Pandemic Fallout
- Move to Digital Slows Post-Pandemic
- LOOKING AHEAD
- Category Trends Continue
- Digital Materials Steady at Just Under Two-Thirds of Market
CHAPTER 4: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
- OPERATIONAL TRENDS IN 2022-2023
- Trends and Challenges Face Educators and Vendors
- Potential ESSER Funding Cliff Ahead
- Difficult Issues Continue to Intensify
- Technology: Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Marketplace
- How Companies Have Responded to the Trends
- Cambium Learning
- Cengage
- Discovery Education
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Kahoot!
- McGraw Hill
- Pearson
- PowerSchool
- Renaissance Learning
- Savvas Learning
- Scholastic
- Stride
- PREK-12 COMPANIES' FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2022 AND EARLY 2023
- Growth Drivers to Watch
- Goodheart-Willcox Delays Reporting
- Looking Ahead to Fiscal 2023
- PreK-12 Market Outperforms Publishing as a Whole
- STOCK PRICE TRENDS IN 2022-2023
- The Year 2023: First Half
- Robust Stock Issuance and Repurchase Activity
- Trend Toward Private Ownership Continues
- SPACs and IPOs Cool
- M&A ACTIVITY IN 2022 AND FIRST HALF OF 2023
- M&A Activity in PreK-12 Education Steady in 2022
- Industry Trends Drive Acquisition Activity
- First Half of 2023 Shows a Slowing of M&A Activity
- INTEREST FROM PRIVATE EQUITY SLOWS
- More Slowing in First Half of 2023
- Private Equity Portfolios Maintain Education Holdings
CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES
- Boxlight
- Cambium Learning
- Cengage
- Discovery Education
- GoodHeart-Willcox
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Kahoot!
- McGraw Hill
- Pearson
- PowerSchool
- Renaissance Learning
- Savvas Learning
- Scholastic
- Stride
