United States Real Estate Market Report 2021 Featuring Jones Lang Lasalle, CBRE Group, Brookfield Properties, Berkshire Hathaway, & Cushman & Wakefield

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Real Estate Market by Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Real Estate Industry was USD 1,208 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,751 Billion by 2027 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.45%

The United States is among the largest construction market globally. Infrastructure constructions take lots of time and capital to build and design project. In the United States, massive numbers of infrastructure and construction industry are built with government and private companies' support. Constructions made to provide support to the maximum population.

In the United States, the market of Real estate is surging despite the pandemic COVID-19 crisis. For many Americans, residence is the highest source of prosperity and investment. Non-Residential or Commercial construction includes lodging, Office, health care, Educational, temples, Amusement and recreate, transportation, manufacturing, etc. It provides a source of more revenue in return.



The construction project is booming in the country, changing lifestyle and increasing population will propel the Real Estate market in this country.



U.S real estate is growing year on year, and numerous infrastructure projects are being introduced every year. Northern Arizona University is planning for large construction projects that include STEM disciplines and the Biological Sciences Building renovation.

The Southwest Florida International Airport is planning an enormous US$ 250 Million terminal expansion, and Citizens in the city of Shoreline will see a US$ 64.3 Million roadway reconstruction project launched in 2022 and many more cities. The upcoming year promises to bring a construction project to every region of the United States.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Real Estate Market



6. United States Real Estate Market Share

6.1 By Segments

6.2 By Private Non-Residential Categories

6.3 By Public Non-Residential Categories



7. Segment - United States Real Estates Market

7.1 Private Construction

7.2 Public Construction



8. Private Construction by Categories

8.1 Residential

8.2 Non-Residential

8.2.1 Lodging

8.2.2 Office

8.2.3 Commercial

8.2.4 Health care

8.2.5 Educational

8.2.6 Religious

8.2.7 Public safety

8.2.8 Amusement and recreation

8.2.9 Transportation

8.2.10 Communication

8.2.11 Power

8.2.12 Sewage and waste disposal

8.2.13 Water supply

8.2.14 Manufacturing



9. Public Construction by Categories

9.1 Residential

9.2 Non-Residential

9.2.1 Office

9.2.2 Commercial

9.2.3 Health care

9.2.4 Educational

9.2.5 Public safety

9.2.6 Amusement and recreation

9.2.7 Transportation

9.2.8 Power

9.2.9 Highway and street

9.2.10 Sewage and waste disposal

9.2.11 Water supply

9.2.12 Conservation and development



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

10.1.1 Overviews

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenues

10.2 Cbre Group Inc.

10.3 Brookfield Properties LLC

10.4 Berkshire Hathaway home services

10.5 Cushman & Wakefield Holdings Inc.

