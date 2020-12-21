United States Restaurants and Retailers Market Report 2020: During COVID-19 - How Mobile Order and Pay Provided A Lifeline for Businesses

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Mobile Order and Pay Provides A Lifeline for Restaurants and Retailers during Covid-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The year of COVID-19 has crushed the restaurant and retailing verticals, resulting in thousands of store closings and the loss of millions of jobs.



But digital ordering, especially mobile-order-and-pay apps whose orders are typically fulfilled via take-out or delivery, and do not rely on inside dining, have shown initial resilience and subsequent growth. U.S. consumers are pivoting to mobile devices from landline PCs for online shopping, and data reveals that mobile order app activity has doubled from 2018 to 2020.



Restaurants and retailers can significantly benefit from this increased consumer adoption of mobile ordering. A new research report, How Mobile Order and Pay Provides a Lifeline for Restaurants and Retailers during Covid-19, sizes up and assesses a major segment of the U.S. mobile- order-and-pay market.



Expert Quote



"Mobile-order-and-pay apps have found a sweet spot in the U.S. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment. But other restaurants and retailers can emulate the benefits and success of this buying method that's become increasingly popular with consumers looking for convenience and immediacy. These mobile apps are well aligned with the restrictions and challenges of COVID-19, and can provide retailers across all verticals a sales channel opportunity during the pandemic and beyond," commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services Practice.

Highlights of this research report include:

Consumer behavior patterns for mobile shopping

Ways for restaurants and retailers to gain sales during COVID-19

Sizing of the U.S. mobile-order-and-pay market for QSRs

Common features of successful mobile apps

Flywheel effect created by digital ordering

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Digital First as a Winning Strategy during COVID-19 and Beyond

Consumer Shopping Habits Pivoting to Mobile

Mobile Order and Pay Shows Market Strength

Mobile Payment Aligns with Pandemic Restrictions

New Payment Technology Attracts More Adoption

Successful Mobile Apps Are More Than Just About Payments

4. Merchants Leverage Digital Channel To Expand Sales

Food for Thought: Expansion of Mobile with Pay-at-Table

5. Conclusion



6. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned

Ahold Delhaize

Albertsons

Best Buy

Burger King

CardFree

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Costco

Domino's

Dunkin'

FutureProof Retail

Home Depot

Kroger

Lowe's

McDonald's

Panera Bread

Restaurant Brands International

Sam's Club

Square

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Target

Tim Hortons

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/673ot0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

