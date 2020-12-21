United States Restaurants and Retailers Market Report 2020: During COVID-19 - How Mobile Order and Pay Provided A Lifeline for Businesses
Dec 21, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Mobile Order and Pay Provides A Lifeline for Restaurants and Retailers during Covid-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The year of COVID-19 has crushed the restaurant and retailing verticals, resulting in thousands of store closings and the loss of millions of jobs.
But digital ordering, especially mobile-order-and-pay apps whose orders are typically fulfilled via take-out or delivery, and do not rely on inside dining, have shown initial resilience and subsequent growth. U.S. consumers are pivoting to mobile devices from landline PCs for online shopping, and data reveals that mobile order app activity has doubled from 2018 to 2020.
Restaurants and retailers can significantly benefit from this increased consumer adoption of mobile ordering. A new research report, How Mobile Order and Pay Provides a Lifeline for Restaurants and Retailers during Covid-19, sizes up and assesses a major segment of the U.S. mobile- order-and-pay market.
"Mobile-order-and-pay apps have found a sweet spot in the U.S. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment. But other restaurants and retailers can emulate the benefits and success of this buying method that's become increasingly popular with consumers looking for convenience and immediacy. These mobile apps are well aligned with the restrictions and challenges of COVID-19, and can provide retailers across all verticals a sales channel opportunity during the pandemic and beyond," commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services Practice.
Highlights of this research report include:
- Consumer behavior patterns for mobile shopping
- Ways for restaurants and retailers to gain sales during COVID-19
- Sizing of the U.S. mobile-order-and-pay market for QSRs
- Common features of successful mobile apps
- Flywheel effect created by digital ordering
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Digital First as a Winning Strategy during COVID-19 and Beyond
- Consumer Shopping Habits Pivoting to Mobile
- Mobile Order and Pay Shows Market Strength
- Mobile Payment Aligns with Pandemic Restrictions
- New Payment Technology Attracts More Adoption
- Successful Mobile Apps Are More Than Just About Payments
4. Merchants Leverage Digital Channel To Expand Sales
- Food for Thought: Expansion of Mobile with Pay-at-Table
5. Conclusion
6. References
Companies Mentioned
- Ahold Delhaize
- Albertsons
- Best Buy
- Burger King
- CardFree
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle
- Costco
- Domino's
- Dunkin'
- FutureProof Retail
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- McDonald's
- Panera Bread
- Restaurant Brands International
- Sam's Club
- Square
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Target
- Tim Hortons
- Walmart
