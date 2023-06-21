United States Restorative Dentistry Markets Report 2023: New Product Launches by Key Players to Bolster Growth - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Restorative Dentistry Market By Type, By Restoration Type, By Product, By End User, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Restorative Dentistry Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

This can be ascribed to the growing aging population in the country suffering from various dental problems, such as periodontal diseases and gum problems. Additionally, the consumption of food that has a high content of sugars and acids causes significant harm to teeth contributing to various dental problems and tooth decay.

Besides, increasing technological advancements and new product launches in the field of restorative dentistry by major players operating in the industry are further expected to support the market growth. For instance, in December 2021, Envista Holdings Corporation received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Nobel Biocare N1 implant system.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Problems

The increasing prevalence of dental problems like tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer due to consumption of junk food, tobacco intake, and dental trauma is expected to increase the demand for dental restoration procedures, thereby driving the growth of United States restorative dentistry market.

Similarly, the growing geriatric population in the country is further expected to support market growth. The aging population is susceptible to different diseases, problems, and tooth loss. In 2020, the share of the geriatric population to the total population in the United States was about 16.90%, and this share is expected to increase to 22% by 2050.

Additionally, the increasing incidence rate of sports-related or other types of injuries causing harm to the tooth has further increased the demand for dental restoration procedures, thereby driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in the United States.

Growing Awareness Among the Population

The growing awareness pertaining to different oral problems among the population is expected to increase the demand for dental restoration procedures, thereby supporting the growth of the restorative dentistry market.

Similarly, growing awareness among the population related to oral aesthetics has further led to an increase in cosmetic dentistry and dental restoration procedures being performed.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 84.9% of children aged between 2 and 17 years, nearly 64.0% of adults from 18 to 64 years of age, and nearly 65.6% of adults aged 65 and above have had at least one visit to a dentist in 2017.

Besides, the initiatives taken by different governments and non-governmental organizations to create awareness related to oral health and hygiene are further expected to support the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Restorative Dentistry Market.

  • Envista Holdings Corporation
  • 3M Company
  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.
  • Keystone Dental Inc.
  • BISCO, Inc.
  • Dental Technologies Inc.
  • Ultradent Products, Inc.
  • Straumann USA LLC

Report Scope:

United States Restorative Dentistry Market, By Type:

  • Anterior
  • Posterior

United States Restorative Dentistry Market, By Restoration Type:

  • Direct
  • Indirect

United States Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product:

  • Restorative Materials
  • Implants, Prosthetics
  • Restorative Equipment
  • Others

United States Restorative Dentistry Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Dental Laboratories
  • Others

United States Restorative Dentistry Market, By Region:

  • North-East
  • Mid-West
  • West
  • South

