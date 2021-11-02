United States Retail Clinics Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Retail Clinics Market, By Ownership (Retail Store-Owned, Hospital-Owned, Investor-Owned, Others), By Location (Departmental Stores, Shopping Malls, Retail Stores, Others), By Services, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States retail clinics market is bound to experience impressive growth with anticipated CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, on account of rapidly evolving healthcare facilities in the country.

Moreover, the advantages of significantly cost-effective innovations that are delivering the basic consumer healthcare facilities to patients, is driving the growth of the United States retail clinics market.

Additionally, certain plus points like less waiting time, easy accessibility and lower costs are expected to support the growth of the United States retail clinics market in the next five years. Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reported that there are more than 3000 functional retail clinics in the country as of 2020.

Recent pandemic situation influenced the rising number of retail clinics and the kind of surge in the demand assured the potential growth in the United States retail clinics market in the future five years.

Furthermore, rising instances of communicable diseases, and rising geriatric population in the country would influence the growth of the United States retail clinics market in the forecast years. However, hesitation among the general population opting for retail clinics, and inadequate infrastructure might hinder the growth of the market in forecast period, until 2026.



Retail clinics are the healthcare facilities that are often located within retail stores and deal with minor and basic healthcare needs. These facilities are often staffed with nurse practitioners or physician assistants who offer treatment for common acute illnesses, screening tests, and vaccinations to patients aged 18 months or older. The retail clinics belong to the category of the walk-in clinics.



The United States retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of ownership, location, services, supply, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on ownership, the market is further segmented into retail store-owned, hospital-owned, investor-owned, and others.

Retail store-owned retail clinics are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment on account of rapidly growing number of retail clinics in stores. Rising popularity for delivering the immediate services with good quality of care is further aiding the growth of the United States retail clinics market in the upcoming five years.

Hospital-owned retail clinics are also expected to register significant growth in the next five years due to the reliability on the clinics being owned by the renowned hospitals. Moreover, the services offered at the hospital-owned clinics are fully equipped and in case of extended services referring to the hospital and concerned experts is much convenient.



A partial list of market players in the United States retail clinics market includes CVS Health Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walmart Inc., Bellin Health Systems, Inc., Rite Aid Corporation, The Kroger Company, Aurora Health Care Inc., Next care Holdings, Inc., MedExpress Urgent Care, Concentra, Inc., among others.

These market players hold larger shares of the market than the new market players. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide such services that satisfy the consumer demand as well as benefit the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and introducing new services.

