United States Robotic Prosthetics Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Mind-Controlled Humonics & Growing Demand for Myoelectric Prosthetics

The robotic prosthetics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lower and upper limb robotic prosthetics.

According to the report, the increasing demand for customized prosthetics will be a key driver for this market growth. The number of amputation surgeries is increasing in the US due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diabetes and the growing number of accidents and trauma cases. Robotic prosthetics mimic the appearance and functionality of missing body parts.

The increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities will be a key trend for this market growth. Vendors are making significant investments in R&D and designing robotic prosthetics to fulfil the requirements of end-users. Advanced robotic technologies improve the mobility of upper and lower limb amputees.

Further, the report states that the high cost of prosthetics will affect this market growth. Robotic prosthetics are expensive in comparison to the cost of conventional prosthetics, that impacts the adoption of robotic prosthetics. In addition to expensive robotic prosthetics, rehabilitation also increases the cost of treatment.

Market Trends



Increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities

Emergence of mind-controlled humonics

Growing demand for myoelectric prosthetics

Increase in number of M&A



Key vendors

Blatchford

Fillauer

ssur

Ottobock

Steeper Group

The Ohio Willow Wood

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8qghhn/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-robotic-prosthetics-market-2018-2022-emergence-of-mind-controlled-humonics--growing-demand-for-myoelectric-prosthetics-300665680.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

