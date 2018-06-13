United States Robotic Prosthetics Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Mind-Controlled Humonics & Growing Demand for Myoelectric Prosthetics

The "Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic prosthetics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lower and upper limb robotic prosthetics.

According to the report, the increasing demand for customized prosthetics will be a key driver for this market growth. The number of amputation surgeries is increasing in the US due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diabetes and the growing number of accidents and trauma cases. Robotic prosthetics mimic the appearance and functionality of missing body parts.

The increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities will be a key trend for this market growth. Vendors are making significant investments in R&D and designing robotic prosthetics to fulfil the requirements of end-users. Advanced robotic technologies improve the mobility of upper and lower limb amputees.

Further, the report states that the high cost of prosthetics will affect this market growth. Robotic prosthetics are expensive in comparison to the cost of conventional prosthetics, that impacts the adoption of robotic prosthetics. In addition to expensive robotic prosthetics, rehabilitation also increases the cost of treatment.

Market Trends

  • Increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities
  • Emergence of mind-controlled humonics
  • Growing demand for myoelectric prosthetics
  • Increase in number of M&A

Key vendors

  • Blatchford
  • Fillauer
  • ssur
  • Ottobock
  • Steeper Group
  • The Ohio Willow Wood

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8qghhn/united_states?w=5

