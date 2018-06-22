United States Schools of the Future 2018: New Physical Spaces for Learning the Changing School Environment

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Across the U.S., school districts are embracing the concept of future-ready schools, or schools that are rooted in the 21st Century Learning Framework. In such schools, teachers' and students' roles are reversed-students take a greater role in directing their own progress through a unique learning path, while teachers become guides and mentors. This report, Schools of the Future, examines the characteristics of future-ready schools, gleaned through the experiences of those who have implemented key components, and provides a look at where the U.S. is today in transforming the current education system into the schools of the future.
Newly available: Schools of the Future, Part 2: The Physical Space focuses on the new physical spaces for learning-the changing school environment, both for new construction and the redesign of existing space-that are being implemented to facilitate the future-ready learning experience. These new spaces demand flexibility for both students and teachers, but future ready does not necessarily mean a huge construction project.
Practical lessons on implementation of the aspects of future-ready schools are provided through five case studies of districts or schools in each part (for a total of 10 case studies) that are implementing facets of the school of the future.
Schools of the Future was created to be a reference resource and guide for developers, marketers and providers of curriculum development, content, technology tools and devices, assessment, professional development, furniture and educational equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Methodology
1. The School Of The Future: An Introduction
- What Is The School Of The Future?
- A Move Toward Student-Led Learning
- Technology Supports Learning
- A Comfortable And Collaborative Environment
- What Is Driving The Changes?
- Potential Challenges Ahead
- A Fragmented Landscape Of Change
2. The Physical Space
- New Building Projects
- A Primary Goal: Flexibility
- Common Configurations
- Environmental And Other Attributes
- Retrofitting Existing Spaces
- Modernization And Renovation Projects
- Alternatives To Large-Scale Renovation
- The Role Of The Library
- Furniture And Furnishings
3. A Look Ahead
- Developing A Vision
- Soliciting Input From Stakeholders
- Seeking Inspiration
- Generating Educator Enthusiasm
- Other Considerations
- Schools Of The Future, Part 2:
- The Physical Space
- Focusing On Flexibility
- Grassroots Growth
- Change Need Not Be Costly
- Promoting Partnerships
- Time Management
4. Case Studies
- Palo Alto High School Media Arts Center: New Building Supports Collaboration And Community
- Red Oak Independent School District: Transforming Libraries To Learning Commons
- Boulder Valley School District: Innovation As A Marriage Of Curriculum And Physical Space
- Frederick County Public Schools: Replacement Middle School Serves As Blueprint And Inspiration
- Lexington County School District One: Creating A Cohesive Schools-Of-The-Future Plan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87tdcp/united_states?w=5
