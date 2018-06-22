United States Schools of the Future 2018: New Physical Spaces for Learning the Changing School Environment

The "Schools of the Future, Part 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across the U.S., school districts are embracing the concept of future-ready schools, or schools that are rooted in the 21st Century Learning Framework. In such schools, teachers' and students' roles are reversed-students take a greater role in directing their own progress through a unique learning path, while teachers become guides and mentors. This report, Schools of the Future, examines the characteristics of future-ready schools, gleaned through the experiences of those who have implemented key components, and provides a look at where the U.S. is today in transforming the current education system into the schools of the future.

Newly available: Schools of the Future, Part 2: The Physical Space focuses on the new physical spaces for learning-the changing school environment, both for new construction and the redesign of existing space-that are being implemented to facilitate the future-ready learning experience. These new spaces demand flexibility for both students and teachers, but future ready does not necessarily mean a huge construction project.

Practical lessons on implementation of the aspects of future-ready schools are provided through five case studies of districts or schools in each part (for a total of 10 case studies) that are implementing facets of the school of the future.

Schools of the Future was created to be a reference resource and guide for developers, marketers and providers of curriculum development, content, technology tools and devices, assessment, professional development, furniture and educational equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Methodology

1. The School Of The Future: An Introduction

  • What Is The School Of The Future?
  • A Move Toward Student-Led Learning
  • Technology Supports Learning
  • A Comfortable And Collaborative Environment
  • What Is Driving The Changes?
  • Potential Challenges Ahead
  • A Fragmented Landscape Of Change

2. The Physical Space

  • New Building Projects
  • A Primary Goal: Flexibility
  • Common Configurations
  • Environmental And Other Attributes
  • Retrofitting Existing Spaces
  • Modernization And Renovation Projects
  • Alternatives To Large-Scale Renovation
  • The Role Of The Library
  • Furniture And Furnishings

3. A Look Ahead

  • Developing A Vision
  • Soliciting Input From Stakeholders
  • Seeking Inspiration
  • Generating Educator Enthusiasm
  • Other Considerations
  • Schools Of The Future, Part 2:
  • The Physical Space
  • Focusing On Flexibility
  • Grassroots Growth
  • Change Need Not Be Costly
  • Promoting Partnerships
  • Time Management

4. Case Studies

  • Palo Alto High School Media Arts Center: New Building Supports Collaboration And Community
  • Red Oak Independent School District: Transforming Libraries To Learning Commons
  • Boulder Valley School District: Innovation As A Marriage Of Curriculum And Physical Space
  • Frederick County Public Schools: Replacement Middle School Serves As Blueprint And Inspiration
  • Lexington County School District One: Creating A Cohesive Schools-Of-The-Future Plan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87tdcp/united_states?w=5

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-schools-of-the-future-2018-new-physical-spaces-for-learning-the-changing-school-environment-300670705.html

