United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Research 2023-2032: SMBG Devices and CGM Systems Surge - The Shift from Traditional Blood Glucose Meters

The latest comprehensive research study has been added to an extensive repository, providing a detailed overview of the U.S. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) market. With a robust CAGR of 6.5%, the market size, which stood at USD 4,045 million in 2023, is projected to reach approximately USD 7,138 million by 2032.

Market Dynamics and Growth

The market is experiencing substantial growth due to several key factors. An increasing prevalence of diabetes in the United States, coupled with technological advancements in glucose monitoring devices, drives the sector forward. The rising trend of wearable technology and smart devices that provide real-time data management has contributed significantly to the market expansion. Patient empowerment and the shift towards home care management of health conditions, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the demand for SMBG devices. The market landscape is further shaped by developing insurance policies and reimbursement frameworks that influence consumer accessibility and affordability.

Technological Integration and Wearable Innovations

Progress in digital health integration and the anticipation of non-invasive wearable glucose monitoring technology signifies a transformative phase for the SMBG devices market. Personalized diabetes management through AI and advanced data analytics are foreseen to offer predictive insights, enhancing individualized care approaches.

The research provides invaluable insights into the SMBG market, addressing the existing regulatory frameworks, and featuring a comprehensive list of major market participants leading with innovation. As the market for blood glucose self-monitoring continues to evolve, stakeholders across the healthcare continuum are keen to understand the factors driving growth and shaping future opportunities. This extensive report serves as a crucial tool for industry leaders, healthcare providers, researchers, and investors, who are looking to gain a clear understanding of the U.S. SMBG market dynamics and capitalize on the growth opportunities it presents.

Key Players and Market Developments

A detailed evaluation highlights the key companies dominating the market. Among these are industry giants such as Roche, LifeScan, Inc., Arkray, Inc., and several other prominent manufacturers and service providers. The study probes into their strategies, product developments, and market presence, providing a holistic view of competitive dynamics. For those seeking to expand their knowledge on the U.S. SMBG market's current state and future projection, this research study contains critical data and analytics poised to inform decision-making and strategic planning.

The future of the SMBG market appears promising, with several key trends expected to shape its evolution:

Integration with Digital Health Platforms: Increased integration with digital health platforms and medical recording systems for comprehensive health management.

Wearable Technology: The development of non-invasive, wearable technology for continuous glucose monitoring is a potential game-changer, even if there are still significant scientific and regulatory hurdles.

Personalized Diabetes Management: Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to enable personalized, predictive insights into diabetes management.

The Key Companies Dominating this Market for their Products, Services, and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche

LifeScan, Inc

Arkray, Inc

ForaCare, Inc

Fifty50 Medical

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Livongo Health

Dario Health

One Drop

Sanofi

BioTel Care

Walgreens

i-SENS, Inc

Medtronic

U.S. Diagnostics

Omnis Health

Nova Diabetes Care

Trividia Health, Inc

Simple Diagnostics

Smart Meter LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Abbott Diabetes Care

Genesis Health Technologies

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Omron Healthcare

Ypsomed Holding AG

Osang Healthcare Co., Ltd

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

Waveform Diabetes (Formerly AgaMatrix Holdings, LLC)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2018 - 2032



5. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2018 - 2032



6. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Size and Forecast, 2018 - 2032



7. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share: By Segment



8. United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Segment Analysis and Forecasts,2018 - 2032

8.1 Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume Assessment

8.2 Blood Glucose Meter Market

8.3 Blood Glucose Test Strip Users Volume Assessment

8.4 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

8.5 Blood Glucose Lancet Users Volume Assessment

8.6 Blood Glucose Lancet Market



9. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges



10. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market



11. Regulatory Framework of the United States Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market



12. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market

12.1 Collaboration Deals

12.2 Licensing Agreement

12.3 Partnership Deals

12.4 Distribution Agreement

12.5 Exclusive Agreement

12.6 Mergers & Acquisitions



13. Key Companies Profiles (Business Overview, Key Marketed Products, and Recent Development)

