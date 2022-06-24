United States Self-Service Kiosks Market 2022-2026: Self-Service Kiosks Increase Revenues as Self-Service Kiosks Enhance CX in the QSR and Retail Segments

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has been segmented based on application and end-user industry. The report provides an overview of the U.S. self-service kiosks market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosk OEMs, software providers and service providers.

The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base across different end-user industries. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the U.S. market for self-service kiosks in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 to 2026 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and market share analysis of the self-service kiosks market, by application and end-user verticals

Coverage of history and future of self-service kiosks and information on tablet kiosks and all in one computer

Discussion on benefits of kiosk enabled healthcare system, and applications of self-service kiosks for telemedicine

Coverage of regulations such as PCI Regulations, EMV Regulations, HIPAA Regulations and FDA Regulations, and information on recommendations by the KMA for accessible kiosks distribution

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players

Acquire Digital Inc

Evoke-Creative

Kiosk Group Inc

Mimo Monitors

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies Corp

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

History of Self-Service Kiosks

Adoption of Kiosks in Non-Traditional Industries

Further Popularity of Small-Sized Models

Period of Acquisitions, Mergers and Partnerships

Future of Self-Service Kiosks

Development of Artificial Intelligence-Based Self-Service Kiosks

Tablet Kiosks and All-In-One Computers-The Future of Self-Service?

Growth of Touchless Technologies

Impact of Covid-19

U.S. Economic Recovery

Touchless Kiosks Growth

Consumer Perception Towards Touchscreen Kiosks and Growth of Contactless Payments

Growth in Demand for Touchless Kiosks

Increase in Usage of Mobile Phones for Self-Ordering

Impact of Chip Shortage

Regulatory Impacts

Ada and Accessibility

Recommendations by the Kma for Accessible Kiosks Distribution

Access Board Regulations

Pci Regulations

Emv Regulations

Hipaa Regulations

Fda Regulations

Market Drivers

Self-Service Kiosks Enhance Consumer Experience in the QSR and Retail Segments

Self-Service Kiosks Increase Revenue and Reduce Operating Costs

Growth of Smart City Kiosks

Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment

Market Restraints

Increasing Cyberattacks

High Initial Costs

Chapter 4 U.S. Market for Self-Service Kiosks by Application

Check-In Kiosks

Self-Service Check-Out Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Self-Ordering Kiosks

Financial Services Kiosks

Bill Payment Kiosks

Digital Signage Kiosks

Bitcoin Kiosks

Temperature Screening Kiosks

Chapter 5 U.S. Market for Self-Service Kiosks by End-User

Hospitality and Entertainment

Financial Services

Medical/Healthcare

Benefits of Kiosk-Enabled Healthcare Systems

Applications of Self-Service Kiosks for Telemedicine

Retail

Restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants

Travel and Transportation

Government

Educational Institutions

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

22Miles Inc.

Accushield LLC

Acquire Digital Inc.

Alveni LLC ( Usa )

) Analytical Design Solutions Inc. Dba Kioware

Au Optronics Corp.

Boca Systems Inc.

Burroughs Inc.

Datacap Systems Inc.

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

Dynatouch

Elatec Inc.

Evoke-Creative

Evolis Group

Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc. General Touch

Goldfinger Monitors, Okra LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingenico

Insight Touch Technology

Intel Corp.

Intuiface

Kiosk Group

Kiosk Information Systems

Kiosk Innovations

Lg-Mri

Lilitab LLC

Marathon Deployment Inc.

Microcom Corp.

Mimo Monitors

Nanonation Inc.

Nanoptix Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Panasonic Corp. Of North America

Parabit Systems

Peerless Industries Inc.

Practical Automation Inc.

Provisio LLC

Pyramid Computer GmbH ( North America )

) Qwick Media Inc.

Self-Service Networks

Star Micronics America Inc.

Storm Interface

Suzohapp Global

Teamsable Pos

Tech for All Inc.

Thermoelectric Cooling America Corp.

Tokenworks Inc.

Touchpay Holdings, LLC

Ucp Inc.

Us Hechuang Technology LLC

Vispero

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Note: Market projections for 2022 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines was largely completed by the end of the year 2022 around 80% of the country's population will at least be done with both doses of the vaccines.

