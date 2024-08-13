United States Senate Federal Credit Union Appoints Ricardo Pineres as Chief Risk Officer

In his distinguished career, Ricardo has successfully led compliance teams at Navy Federal Credit Union, Capital One, and State Department FCU. He has also contributed his expertise to the legal teams at leading fintech companies, including PayPal and One. His comprehensive understanding of credit union and banking regulatory issues, coupled with his leadership in legal and compliance domains, positions him as a pivotal asset to the USSFCU team.

Before transitioning to legal and compliance roles, Ricardo served in various government relations and regulatory capacities with organizations such as the Maryland & DC Credit Union Association, the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU), and the Financial Services Institute. His extensive background in navigating the complexities of financial regulations and his strategic approach to risk management make him a perfect fit for guiding USSFCU's risk management strategy.

Ricardo is a licensed attorney, a member of the Virginia State Bar, and holds a Juris Doctor (JD) from the George Washington University Law School. He also earned his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from James Madison University. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ricardo is dedicated to his family and enjoys spending his free time golfing and participating in trivia competitions with his wife and two children.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo Pineres to our executive team," said Timothy L. Anderson, President and CEO of USSFCU. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the financial services industry will be instrumental in guiding our risk management efforts and ensuring the continued security and stability of our credit union."

As USSFCU continues to grow and expand its services, the addition of Ricardo Pineres as Chief Risk Officer reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and risk management for our members.

About USSFCU

Since 1935, USSFCU has provided the Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.6 billion financial institution with 140 plus paths to membership, access to these exclusive financial resources is at your fingertips. Visit ussfcu.org/joinus to learn more.

