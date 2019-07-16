United States Skincare Markets 2019-2023 with Estee Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal and Procter & Gamble Dominating

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Skincare Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Skincare Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the US Skincare market by value, by volume, by products, by segments and by distribution channels and includes product analysis as well.

On the basis of product type, skincare industry can be broadly categorized into five types: facial care (face cream, skin-whitening products, anti-aging products, anti-acne products, sunscreen lotions & others), body care (body lotion, mass body care lotion & premium body care lotion), make-up remover, hand care and depilatories.



On the basis of distribution channel, the skincare industry include health and beauty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, department stores and others.



The US Skincare market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The US Skincare market is expected to increase due to growing millennial population and retail spending, rising per capita disposable income, aging population, increasing female population etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as products involving harmful chemicals and counterfeit skincare products.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US Skincare market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the US Skincare market are Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal and The Procter & Gamble. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. The US Skincare Market Snapshot

1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.1 Skincare: Introduction

1.1.2 Skincare Segmentation by Product Type

1.1.3 Skincare Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1.2 SIC Classification

1.2.1 SIC Classification for Skincare Market

1.3 Skincare Market Overview

1.3.1 The US Skincare Market by Value

1.3.2 The US Skincare Market by Volume

1.3.3 The US Skincare Market by Product (Face Cream, Body Lotion, Other skincare products)

1.3.4 The US Skincare Market by Segments (Facial Care, Body Care, Make-up Remover, Hand Care, Depilatories)

1.3.5 The US Skincare Market by Distribution Channel (Health & Beauty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, Department Stores and Other)

1.4 Skincare Market Segments

1.4.1 The US Face Cream Market by Value

1.4.2 The US Body Lotion Market by Value

1.4.3 The US Other Skincare Products Market by Value



2. The US Skincare: Industry Analysis

2.1 Industry Developments

2.2 Regulatory Structure

2.2.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.2.2 FDA Regulations

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Growing Millennial Population and Retail Spending

2.3.2 Rise in Urban Population

2.3.3 Aging Population

2.3.4 Increasing Female Population and Labor Force

2.3.5 Growing Health and Wellness Awareness

2.4 Key Issues

2.4.1 Products Involving Harmful Chemicals

2.4.2 Counterfeit Skin Care Products



3. Country Analysis

3.1 Key facts

3.2 Political Environment

3.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

3.3.1 Rising Population Size

3.3.2 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income



4. The US Skincare Market Competition Assessment

4.1 Competitive Scenario

4.1.1 The US Skincare Market Players by Share

4.2 Competitors At-a-Glance

4.2.1 The US Skincare Market Players Overview

4.2.2 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Business Strategy

4.2.3 Este Lauder Companies Business Strategy

4.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Business Strategy

4.2.5 L'Oreal Business Strategy

4.3 Sales and Earnings Analysis



5. Company Profiles of Leading Players

5.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.2 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

5.3 Johnson & Johnson

5.4 L'Oreal



6. The US Skincare Market Forecast

6.1 Industry Estimates

6.1.1 The US Skincare Market Forecast by Value

6.1.2 The US Skincare Market Forecast by Volume

6.1.3 The US Face Cream Market Forecast by Value

6.1.4 The US Body Lotion Market Forecast by Value

6.1.5 The US Other Skincare Products Market Forecast by Value

6.2 Future Trends

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Organic Skin Care Products

6.2.2 Rising Use of Vegan Skin Care Products

6.2.3 Greater Use of Skin Care Products by Men



