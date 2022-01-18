United States Small Business Credit Cards Market Report 2021: Observations, Risks, Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Business Credit Cards: Growth Opportunities in a Post-COVID World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research explains current markets, reviews programs offered by top issuers, and suggests that issuers look at four current fintech models to revitalize their view of this rich market. With two thirds of the U.S. GDP driven by small businesses, there is a large audience to harvest.

Program designs need to do more than just generate reward points; they need to provide the small business owner with tools to reduce costs, understand their spend, and prepare the small business for growth.

The research explains how fintechs are redefining the small business card space and what traditional issuers need to think about over the next three years.

Highlights of the research note include:

Small business sector description and characteristics

Card-by-card review of top issuer small business credit cards

Risks and Opportunities for small business credit cards

Fintechs in the small business credit card sector

Selected topics form the Mercator Advisory Group Small Business Payments Insights survey

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Background Small Business Credit Cards: More than Just Simple Payments Growth Barriers Top-Issuer Small Business Credit Card Programs Market Observations: Risks, Opportunities, and Recommendations References

Companies Mentioned

