United States Smart Home User Experiences Report 2022: Preferences for Modes of Interaction, Such as Voice Versus Touch, and Relative Value

This consumer research provides an in-depth examination of the user experience among smart home app users.
It quantifies consumer preferences and pain points, the value of unified versus endpoint solutions, app usage patterns by use case and contexts and the relative importance of the app experience for purchasing and consumer satisfaction.
The research also explores preferences for modes of interaction, such as voice versus touch, and relative value of multiple apps that can be used for varying smart home tasks.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Defining Home Control
Executive Summary
- Smart Home Device Adoption by Security System Ownership
- Smart Home Control Platform User Experience for Platform Used Most
- Ideal Control App Experience
- Smart Home Platforms
- Preferred Type of Company Making a Unified Control App
- Brand Preference for a Single Brand Household
Smart Home Overview
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Average Smart Home Devices Owned
- Number of Smart Home Devices Owned
- Smart Home Device Ownership
Home Control App Use and Segments
- Security and Smart Home Device Control App
- Average Numbers of Smart Home Devices Owned by Smart Home Control Methods
- Adoption of Home Control App by Ownership Segment
- Security and Smart Home Device Control App Usage by Smart Home Ownership Segment
- Smart Home Device Adoption by Security System Ownership
- Smart Home Device Adoption by Control App Segments
Share of Specific Control Platforms
- Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices
- Most Used Smart Home Device Control Platform
The Ideal App Experience
- Ideal Control App Experience by Adoption Segment
- Ideal Control App Experience by Age
- Ideal Control App Experience by Smart Home Device Owners
- Ideal Control App Experience by Smart Home Device Owner & Intender Segment
Understanding Unified App Users
- Smart Home Control Platform User Experience for Platform Used Most
- Smart Home Device Control Platform User Experience by Age Groups
- Smart Home Device Control Platform User Experience by Adoption Segment
- Smart Home Device Control Platform User Experience by Problem Efforts Segment
- Problems Experienced in the Past 12 Months
- Effort Required to Solve the Problems
- App design makes it easy to use
Understanding OS patterns and Voice Control Users
- Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units
- Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device
- Primary Control Method of Lighting & Home Management Device
- Personal Smartphone Operation System by Smart Home Device Ownership
- Family Smartphone OS Segment
- High Agreement: Assistant is Easy to Communicate With
- Voice Assistant Usage by Personal Smartphone OS
- Voice Assistant Control Adoption by Smart Home Device
The Preferred App Provider
- Smart home device owners interested in getting a single unified control app
- % Saying they want a unified app from a given provider type MOST
- Reasons for Choosing Source of a Single Unified App
- Reasons for Choosing a Single Unified App Provider, by Preferred Provider Type
- Smartphone OS of Respondents Who Prefer Getting the App from Smartphone OS Provider
- Brand Owned by Respondents Who Prefer Getting the App from Smart Speaker/Display Brand
- Reasons for Not Choosing a Single Unified App Provider
Single-Brand Households
- Interest in a Single Brand Household
- Brand Preference for a Single Brand Household
- Brands Preference for a Single Brand Household by Adoption Segment
- Brands Preference for a Single Brand Household by Smart Home Device Ownership Segment
Selling Interoperability
- Importance of Smart Home Device Integration for Future Purchase
- Consumers Rating High Importance for "Matter" Mark
- High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Smart Home Control Methods
- High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Most Used Smart Home Control Platform
- High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Interest in a Single-Brand Home
- High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Smart Home Ownership Segment
- High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Demographic Factors
Appendix
