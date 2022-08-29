United States Smart Home User Experiences Report 2022: Preferences for Modes of Interaction, Such as Voice Versus Touch, and Relative Value

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All Apps Aren't Equal: United States Smart Home User Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This consumer research provides an in-depth examination of the user experience among smart home app users.

It quantifies consumer preferences and pain points, the value of unified versus endpoint solutions, app usage patterns by use case and contexts and the relative importance of the app experience for purchasing and consumer satisfaction.

The research also explores preferences for modes of interaction, such as voice versus touch, and relative value of multiple apps that can be used for varying smart home tasks.

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Defining Home Control

Executive Summary

Smart Home Device Adoption by Security System Ownership

Smart Home Control Platform User Experience for Platform Used Most

Ideal Control App Experience

Smart Home Platforms

Preferred Type of Company Making a Unified Control App

Brand Preference for a Single Brand Household

Smart Home Overview

Smart Home Device Ownership

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Smart Home Device Ownership

Home Control App Use and Segments

Security and Smart Home Device Control App

Average Numbers of Smart Home Devices Owned by Smart Home Control Methods

Adoption of Home Control App by Ownership Segment

Security and Smart Home Device Control App Usage by Smart Home Ownership Segment

Smart Home Device Adoption by Security System Ownership

Smart Home Device Adoption by Control App Segments

Share of Specific Control Platforms

Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Most Used Smart Home Device Control Platform

The Ideal App Experience

Ideal Control App Experience by Adoption Segment

Ideal Control App Experience by Age

Ideal Control App Experience by Smart Home Device Owners

Ideal Control App Experience by Smart Home Device Owner & Intender Segment

Understanding Unified App Users

Smart Home Control Platform User Experience for Platform Used Most

Smart Home Device Control Platform User Experience by Age Groups

Smart Home Device Control Platform User Experience by Adoption Segment

Smart Home Device Control Platform User Experience by Problem Efforts Segment

Problems Experienced in the Past 12 Months

Effort Required to Solve the Problems

App design makes it easy to use

Understanding OS patterns and Voice Control Users

Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units

Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device

Primary Control Method of Lighting & Home Management Device

Personal Smartphone Operation System by Smart Home Device Ownership

Family Smartphone OS Segment

High Agreement: Assistant is Easy to Communicate With

Voice Assistant Usage by Personal Smartphone OS

Voice Assistant Control Adoption by Smart Home Device

The Preferred App Provider

Smart home device owners interested in getting a single unified control app

% Saying they want a unified app from a given provider type MOST

Reasons for Choosing Source of a Single Unified App

Reasons for Choosing a Single Unified App Provider, by Preferred Provider Type

Smartphone OS of Respondents Who Prefer Getting the App from Smartphone OS Provider

Brand Owned by Respondents Who Prefer Getting the App from Smart Speaker/Display Brand

Reasons for Not Choosing a Single Unified App Provider

Single-Brand Households

Interest in a Single Brand Household

Brand Preference for a Single Brand Household

Brands Preference for a Single Brand Household by Adoption Segment

Brands Preference for a Single Brand Household by Smart Home Device Ownership Segment

Selling Interoperability

Importance of Smart Home Device Integration for Future Purchase

Consumers Rating High Importance for "Matter" Mark

High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Smart Home Control Methods

High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Most Used Smart Home Control Platform

High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Interest in a Single-Brand Home

High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Smart Home Ownership Segment

High Importance of "Matter" Mark by Demographic Factors

Appendix

