United States Smart Meter Markets, 2021-2025 - Increased Investment, Demand for Sustainable Utility Supply for all End-users, Improvement in Wireless Network Infrastructure

Smart meter refers to an energy meter that is able to provide detailed and often real-time readings, of electricity consumption in the building, business or home. The smart meter is also communicative and transmits the information collected using different channels (power line, Internet, telephone).

The smart meter market is segmented on the basis of product (Smart electricity meters, smart gas meters, and smart water meters), services (installation), and end-users (residential, commercial, and industrial). While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the US smart meter market witnessed a mixed impact on it.

Initially, the market witnessed a fall in the supply and shipment of smart meters, however the demand for smart meters were high during the pandemic. Later in the year, the supply nearly matched the demand. There were hindrances in the instalment of smart meters, due to prolonged lockdowns, limited manpower and a fear of spread of the virus, which made people hesitant to allow installation of smart meters. The demand for smart meters rose majorly in the residential areas.

The US smart meter market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The US smart meter market is expected to increase due to the improvement in wireless network infrastructure, rapid urbanization, raising concerns about carbon emission, growing demand to switch to sustainable utility supply, supportive government initiatives, increased investment in smart meters, and growing popularity of smart homes, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involvement, health and security concerns, etc

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall smart meter market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US Smart Meter market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of smart meters produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors.

The key players of the US smart meter market are Honeywell International Inc. (Elster Group), Schneider Electric SE, Itron Inc., and Landis + Gyr. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Smart Meter: An Overview

2.2 History of Smart Meter: Timeline

2.3 Smart Meter: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.4 Smart Meter Segmentation: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Smart Meter Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Smart Meter Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Smart Meter Market by Product (Smart Water Meter, Smart Electricity Meter, Smart Gas Meter)

3.1.3 The US Smart Meter Market by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

3.1.4 The US Smart Meter Market by Installations

3.2 The US Smart Meter Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 The US Smart Water Meter Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Smart Electricity Meter Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Smart Gas Meter Market by Value

3.3 The US Smart Meter Market: End-User Analysis

3.3.1 The US Residential Smart Meter Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Commercial Smart Meter Market by Value

3.3.3 The US Industrial Smart Meter Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Smart Meter Market

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Distribution Companies

4.1.3 New Opportunities of Smart Meter

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Rising Concern over Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions

5.1.3 Increased Investment in Smart Meters

5.1.4 Demand for Sustainable Utility Supply for all End-users

5.1.5 Growing Popularity of Smart Homes in US

5.1.6 Improvement in Wireless Network Infrastructure

5.1.7 Supportive Government Initiative

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Health and Security Concerns

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Advent of Industry 4.0

5.3.2 Advance Features of Smart Meters

5.3.3 Growing Synergies between Communication Companies And Utilities

5.3.4 Availability of Data Analytics for Real Time

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Smart Meter Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Smart Meter Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Honeywell International Inc. (Elster Group)

Itron Inc.

Landis + Gyr.

Schneider Electric SE

