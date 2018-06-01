United States Specialty Chemicals Market 2018-2023 - Leading Players are AkzoNobel N.V., DowDupont, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Evonik Industries

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Specialty Chemicals Market - Segmented by Product Type, and by Application - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States specialty chemicals market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018 - 2023. The growth of specialty chemicals in the United States is due to the product innovations for construction chemicals, paints & coatings, cosmetic chemical, lubricants & oil additives, plastic additives.
Growing Demand for High-performance Coatings
High-performance coatings are used to improve thermal, wear, and corrosion resistance, along with aesthetical and optical characteristics in materials and structures. Moreover, these coatings are environment-friendly. They are used in power plants and in industries, such as automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, mining, marine, paper & pulp, and architecture & construction. These coatings are used to protect metal materials, tanks, concrete structures, pipes, and processing equipment.
Additionally, the power sector has been growing in the last few years and is expected to continue to do so in the future. The United States is expected to increase the investment in the power sector, which is expected to fuel the demand for the high-performance coatings market. This growing demand for the high- performance coatings is fueling the US specialty chemicals market.
Growing Demand for Paints & Coatings
The United States is the second-largest producer of paints & coatings globally, and the market is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The growing infrastructure in the country is the major consumer of architectural coatings, and it is driving the market.
Additionally, a rise in home sales, coupled with the renovation of the existing houses, is boosting the demand for residential construction in the United States. Furthermore, the gradual growth of the commercial sector, primarily office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
- 3M
- AkzoNobel
- Ashland Inc
- Baker Hughes Inc.
- BASF
- BP
- Buckman Laboratories Inc.
- Chemtura Corporation
- Chevron
- Clariant International Ltd.
- ConocoPhillips Co.
- DowDupont
- Dulux Group
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- H.B. Fuller
- Halliburton
- Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
- Hexion
- Huntsman International
- INEOS
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- L'Oral
- Merck KGaA
- Nippon Paints
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Total SA
- Solvay SA
- Sika AG
- Unilever
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrg9gz/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-specialty-chemicals-market-2018-2023---leading-players-are-akzonobel-nv-dowdupont-basf-se-henkel-ag--co-kgaa-and-evonik-industries-300657381.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article