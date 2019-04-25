United States Stenting and Dilation Devices Market Report 2019 Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Merit Endotek, CONMED, Hobbs Medical, & Olympus

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stenting and Dilation Devices Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the largest segment in the stenting and dilation device market was esophageal dilation balloons. The relatively large size of this segment is mainly due to a significantly higher rate of dilation balloon usage within esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) procedures compared to colonoscopy and enteroscopy.



Stents are used for treating conditions obstructing the gastrointestinal tract. These conditions consist mostly of benign or malignant tumors. Stenting devices are typically used in conjunction with a dilation device, which is used to dilate the interior diameter of the obstructed pathway. The stent is used to ensure that the obstruction will not occur again.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 GI Cancer

2.2.4 GI bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases

2.2.6 Crohn's Disease

2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease

2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 GI Disorders

2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States

2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.1.5 Prescriptions

2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.1.10 Liver Disease

2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.2 GI Cancers



3. Stenting And Dilation Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Esophageal Stent Market

3.3.1.1 Esophageal Covered-Metal Stent Market

3.3.1.2 Esophageal Bare-Metal Stent Market

3.3.1.3 Esophageal Plastic Stent Market

3.3.2 Duodenal Stent Market

3.3.3 Colonic Stent Market

3.3.4 Total Esophageal Dilation Balloon Market

3.3.4.1 Multi-Stage Esophageal Dilation Balloon Market

3.3.4.2 Single-Stage Esophageal Dilation Balloon Market

3.3.5 Duodenal Dilation Balloon Market

3.3.6 Colonic Dilation Balloon Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.4.1 Esophageal Stent Market

3.4.1.1 Market Drivers

3.4.1.2 Market Limiters

3.4.2 Duodenal Stent Market

3.4.2.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2.2 Market Limiters

3.4.3 Colonic Stent Market

3.4.3.1 Market Drivers

3.4.3.2 Market Limiters

3.4.4 Esophageal Dilation Balloon Market

3.4.5 Duodenal Dilation Balloon Market

3.4.6 Colonic Dilation Balloon Market

3.4.6.1 Market Drivers

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5.1 Stenting And Dilation Device Market

3.5.2 Esophageal Stent Market



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Merit Endotek

CONMED

Hobbs Medical

Olympus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivdzmh



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

