United States Stormwater Management Markets Report 2021

The United States Stormwater Management Market stood at USD5315.63 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% to reach USD8434.23 million by 2026, on the back of increasing number of floods and storms

An increase in the number and intensity of landslides due to heavy storms, snow and rainfall is expected to drive the adoption of stormwater management solutions for efficient water management and sustainable infrastructure development.

Moreover, technological advancements, growing investments towards water infrastructure and management systems, and shifting focus of government towards the adoption of advanced water management systems as compared to traditional wastewater and water management systems is expected to fuel the growth of the United States Stormwater Management Market in the coming years.

Stormwater management includes maintaining stormwater systems and regulating the collection, storage, and movement of stormwater. Stormwater management also considers drainage in the design of cities and housing developments. It is inclusive of stormwater management tools and its replacement, monitoring and maintenance services. Effective management of stormwater provides environmental, social and economic benefits to local communities.

Based on Tools, the market is segmented into Grassed Swales, Rain Gardens, Pervious Pavement, Green Roofs and others. Grassed Swales segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period. Grassed swales are vegetated channels designed to treat and attenuate stormwater runoff for a specified water quality volume. As stormwater runoff flows through the channels, it is treated through filtering by the vegetation in the channel, filtering through a subsoil matrix, and/or infiltration into the underlying soils.

The municipal segment was the largest contributing segment by application in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period and this is due to the large number of infrastructure projects pertaining to the collection of runoff water to avoid environmental and water pollution carried out by the municipalities. Municipalities across the country are building grassed swales, bio-retention ponds, and pervious pavement to restore stormwater to avoid water pollution, which is expected to bring vast growth opportunities over the coming years.

Based on region, South region held the largest share in the United States Stormwater Management Market in 2020 and is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period. South region accounts for the dominating share in the country's stormwater management market, owing to the presence of highly precipitated states including Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Additionally, states like Texas and Oklahoma are susceptible to a large number of natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, hailstorms, etc., which are expected to increase demand for stormwater management in the region.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Stormwater Management Market are

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Forterra, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

AquaShield, Inc.

Hydro International UK Ltd.

Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.

StormTrap LLC

Thompson Pipe Group

Rinker Materials

Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

United States Stormwater Management Market, By Tools:

Grassed Swales

Rain Gardens

Pervious Pavement

Green Roofs

Others

United States Stormwater Management Market, By Segment:

Stormwater Management Tools

Maintenance Service

United States Stormwater Management Market, By Application:

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

United States Stormwater Management Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

North-East

Western

