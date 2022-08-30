United States Streaming Media Usage in the Education Customer Report 2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Customer Insights on Streaming Media Usage in the Education Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks at the impact on demand for streaming solutions in the education market since the pandemic started. Private and public educational institutions do not yet know the full impact of COVID-19 on the learning sector.

While many expect a hybrid model to stay and be the norm, constant changes in student behavior will impact the solutions that institutions deploy. Whatever the final outcome, online learning is here to stay in some form. Most educational institutions will be forced to offer more choices to students and will rely more heavily on streaming media-based solutions than ever before.

The study is focused on the US market and is based on a survey conducted among 133 respondents spanning K-12, professional schools (law schools, medical schools), 2-year colleges, and 4-year colleges.

The study includes both private and public institutions and provides data on how the education market is transforming and allocating budgets, as well as customer perspectives of preferred vendors.

Are you a Public or Private Institution?

Which of the Following Best Describes your Institution?

Do you Make Video/Lecture Capture Purchasing Decisions for (Select all that Apply)

How Many Teaching Faculty are at your Institution (Full and Part-Time Combined)?

How Many Students are in your Institution (Full and Part-Time Combined)?

What Percentage of Education Software Spend is Allocated for Video Capture/Lecture Capture Solutions?

How has your Educational Software Budget Changed Over the Last 3 Years?

Which Online Video Streaming Platform(s) Do you Currently Use? (Select all that Apply)

Approximately How Many Hours of Content is Watched on a Monthly Basis?

Approximately How Many Hours of Content is Being Created and Uploaded on a Monthly Basis?

How has the Total Number of Hours of Videos Uploaded to your Platform Trended Over the Past 2 Years?

For your Institution Specifically, Do you Expect Learning to Stay Partially or Fully Virtual in the Next 18 Months?

How do you See your Learning Curriculum Changing in 2021?

Were You Using an Online Video Streaming Platform Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic?

What do you Anticipate the Impact Will be to your Existing Streaming Video Communication System Post the Pandemic?

