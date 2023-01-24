United States Surge Protector Market Report 2022-2027 - Advancements in Technology Such as Wi-Fi Supports Market Growth

Jan 24, 2023, 15:40 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Surge Protector Market, By Type (Hard-Wired, Plug-In, and Line Cord), By Discharge Current (Below 10 kA, 10 kA-25 kA, and above 25 kA), By Component, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States surge protector market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
The high demand for protection systems for electronic devices due to frequent power failures and the rising cost is driving the demand for the United States surge protector market.
The other factors that are expected to accelerate the market growth are the rise in the adoption of surge protection devices to protect new, innovative, and advanced electrical and electronic gadgets and the improved living standards of consumers.
Consumers have become more aware and active and are willing to spend on surge protectors to cut their electricity bills by lowering the power consumed by gadgets. The availability of surge protectors belonging to different brands and their increased use in industrial, commercial, and residential applications is further expected to boost the United States surge protector market growth over the next five years.
High Demand for Protection System of Electronic Devices Fuels the Market Growth
The rise in the use of electrical systems and the need to have a stable power quality supply is expected to fuel the demand for United States surge protector market growth. Surge protector devices protect the high-cost electronic system from getting damaged, which eliminates the need to invest in repair and maintenance costs.
The growing disposable income and increased awareness among consumers fuel the demand for technologically advanced electrical equipment. The growing adoption of electronic components in the manufacturing industries, industrial and residential sectors is creating the need to protect individual equipment and machinery from surges and transient voltages.
In the United States, the National Electrical Code, which is sponsored and published by National Fire Protection Association in Quincy, Massachusetts, is updated every three-year based on the advancements in technology and innovations. The most recent edition, which was published in 2020, pushes the requirement to install surge protection devices in their entire house.
Demand from the new and existing homes to update their existing infrastructure and protect the appliances, electronic equipment, and computers from electrical surges are expected to boost the United States surge protector market growth over the next five years.
Advancements in Technology Supports the Market Growth
The high-end investments by the market players to invest in research and development activities and find new technologies and innovations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.
The increase in the use of smart power strips over traditional power strips is expected to support the market growth in the coming years. Traditional power strips support a number of power devices and use only one outlet, and if the devices are plugged in, they continue to consume energy. Smart power strips can save energy and cut power due to their ability to detect the device even in standby mode.
Also, the introduction of Wi-fi enabled power strips due to their capability to automatically set timers and schedules to monitor energy usage is expected to act as a positive factor for the United States surge protector market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States surge protector market.
- ABB Ltd
- Belkin International
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co
- General Electric Company
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Littelfuse, Inc
- Mersen
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Report Scope:
United States Surge Protector Market, By Type:
- Hard-Wired
- Plug-In
- Line Cord
United States Surge Protector Market, By Discharge Current:
- Below 10 kA
- 10 kA-25 kA
- Above 25 kA
United States Surge Protector Market, By Component:
- Suppressor
- Gas Discharge Tube
- Surge Arrestor
- Others
United States Surge Protector Market, By End User:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
United States Surge Protector Market, By Region:
- South
- West
- Mid-West
- North-East
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc1re3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article