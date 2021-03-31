United States Transdermal Patch Market Insights 2021-2026: Market Will Surpass $6 Billion - More Than 25 FDA Approved Patches Are Available In The US Market And More Than 40 Are In Clinical Trials

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity Will Surpass USD 6 Billion In Next Few Years Driven By Technology Innovation And Increasing Acceptability Toward Patch Drug Delivery Methodology

The US transdermal patch drug delivery market is associated with large number of major key players inclined towards developing transdermal patches for different diseases. In addition, continuous research and development strategies opted by the focused researchers towards adding novel techniques to it is also believed to be adding prominent drivers to the market.

More Than 25 FDA Approved Patches Are Available In The US Market And More Than 40 Are In Clinical Trials

There are numerous advantages that are observed within the therapy. Some of the application-based advantages associated with the therapy are: painless, non-invasive, convenient, release of desirable disease and many more. The ultimate exposure of the drug through transdermal patches is also leading to high rate of consumption of the drugs as well as extensive survival rate of the patients suffering from different types of diseases. The respective market for drug delivery is also witnessed to be dominating the other drug delivery markets that are present in the pharmaceutical industry for long period of time.

It is estimated that for more than two or three decades from now, the respective market in the US will continue to dominate the entire pharmaceutical market in the world. Looking forward, the robust and strong clinical pipeline associated with the market at pre-clinical and clinical level for different diseases such as cancer and many more are estimated to yield more specific trends that are never observed in the pharmaceutical market at global level.

The entire navigation of the US researchers towards the urgent need of an efficient drug delivery system and having a prominent non-invasive technique for eradicating the disease-causing cells from the body of the patient. As per the analysis done for the US transdermal patch market, it is believed that in the next few years, the US market will be identifying several drugs for different diseases that could be administered inside the body with the aid of transdermal patches, compared with early 2000's.

US Transdermal Patch Market Insight

US Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Number of Patch In Clinical Trials: > 40 Patch

Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis On 20 Patches Approved by FDA

Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight: > 25 FDA Approved Patch

Value Chain Analysis for US Transdermal Patch Market

US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity Assessment by Indication

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Transdermal Patch

2. Classification of Transdermal Patches

2.1 Single/ Multiple-Layer Drug-in-Adhesive

2.2 Reservoir Transdermal Patches

2.3 Matrix Based Transdermal Patches

2.4 Vapor Patch

2.5 Active and Passive Patch

3. Why There Exist Need for Transdermal Patches?

4. Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery

4.1 Properties of Transdermal Therapeutics

4.2 Components of Transdermal Patch

4.3 Mechanism of Motion Sickness, Nicotine & Female Contraceptive Transdermal Patch

5. Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods

6. US Transdermal Patch Market Overview

6.1 Current Market Scenario

6.2 US Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview

7. Generic & Branded Transdermal Patches

8. Value Chain Analysis for Transdermal Patch Market

8.1 Research & Development

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Marketing & Distribution

8.4 Price to End User

9. US Transdermal Patch Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

10. Transdermal Patches for Cardiovascular Diseases - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

10.1 Clonidine Transdermal Patch (Catapres-TTS)

10.2 Nitro Glycerin Transdermal Patch

10.2.1 Nitro-Dur

10.2.2 Nitro TD Patch A

10.2.3 Generic Nitroglycerine Transdermal Patch

11. Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

11.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch (Duragesic)

11.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch (Butrans Patch)

12. Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

12.1 Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)

12.2 Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)

12.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch (Exelon)

12.4 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)

12.5 Asenapine Transdermal Patch (Secuado)

12.6 Rotigotine Transdermal Patch (Neupro)

13. Transdermal Patch in Hormonal Therapy - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

13.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

13.1.1 Alora

13.1.2 Vivelle-Dot

13.1.3 Minivelle

13.1.4 Climara

13.1.5 Generic Estradiol Transdermal Patch

13.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)

13.3 Ethinyl Estradiol & Norelgestromin Transdermal Patch

13.3.1 Xulane

13.3.2 Combipatch

13.4 Estradiol/Levonorgestrel Transdermal Patch (Climara Pro)

13.5 Ethinyl Estradiol/Levonorgestrel (Twirla)

14. Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

14.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch (Nicoderm CQ/Harbitrol)

14.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch (Oxytrol)

14.3 Sancuso (Granisetron)

15. US - Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

15.1 Research

15.2 Preclinical

15.3 Clinical

15.4 Phase-I

15.5 Phase-I/II

15.6 Phase-II

15.7 Phase-III

15.8 Preregistration

15.9 Registered

16. US - Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

17. US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity Assessment

17.1 Parkinson's Disease

17.2 Alzheimer's Disease

17.3 Female Contraceptive

17.4 Nicotine Replacement Therapy

17.5 Cardiovascular Disease

17.6 Insulin

17.7 Vaccine

18. US Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics

18.1 Favorable Market Parameters

18.2 Commercialization Challenges

19. US Transdermal Patch Market Future Prospects

20. Competitive Landscape

3M

Acrux

Agile Therapeutics

Allergan

ANI

Antares Pharma

Bayer HealthCare

Corium

Chase

DURECT

Endo

Fempharm

Hisamitsu

Immune

Imprimis

Ipsen Bioscience

Johnson & Johnson

LaSalle Laboratories

Lavipharm-increase

MINRAD

NeurogesX

Noven

NuPathe

Nuvo Research

Novartis

Pain Therapeutics

ProStrakan

Purdue

Sanofi

Scilex

Senju

Somerset

Teikoku Seiyaku

Therapeutic Discovery

Transdermal Delivery Solutions

UCB

Xel

Zosano

