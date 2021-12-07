United States Transformative Policy Shifts and Opportunities Report 2021-2025: Antitrust Reform to Boost Competition by Limiting Predatory Behavior

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Transformative Policy Shifts and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides insights into the drivers and restraints for the US economy between 2021 and 2025. The publisher details opportunities that will emerge from the US administration's spending push over the current decade. We offer insights for businesses to leverage policy shifts to their advantage and minimize supply chain vulnerabilities amid an uncertain trade outlook with China.

This research is a forward-looking macroeconomic assessment of elements such as trade and investment, government spending, consumption, and labor market trends. This research also highlights industries and partner economies that will emerge as winners from US policy shifts.

A key feature of this research is the analysis of new taxation policies and the resulting strategic imperatives that businesses will have to undertake to minimize the impact on profitability. The research also discusses industries that will benefit from subsidies to attract greater investments to fortify domestic manufacturing capabilities.

2020 was a year of uncertainty for the US economy. It grappled with a contraction in its output as an economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the new US administration has signaled tectonic shifts in economic policy, which will influence growth recovery.

As the economy stages a strong recovery in 2021 - buoyed by large-scale federal spending, policy rate cuts, and the Federal Reserve's asset purchase program - many stakeholders have questions on the growth opportunities for US businesses, sectors that will drive economic growth, and the evolution of the trade and investment environment under the new administration.

Through a comprehensive analysis of policy shifts for the next five years, the author offers economic growth opportunities for diverse stakeholders such as businesses, investors, and policymakers as the US and the global economy emerge from the pandemic. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies to drive growth.

It identifies and expands on the top strategic imperatives for businesses that will be key to ensuring growth during rapidly transformative times.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the outlook for the US economy's growth?

How will the new administration's trade and investment policy evolve?

How will the monetary policy change in response to a robust economic recovery?

Which are the industries in focus as part of the federal spending boost?

What are the proposed changes to taxation policies impacting business profitability?

What are some of the key growth opportunities emerging from US policy shifts?

What are the top three strategic imperatives related to the US economy and business environment that firms should prioritize?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Economic Environment in the United States

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Macroeconomic Environment

The US Economic Environment - An Overview

Key Economic Metrics

Economic Growth Drivers

Economic Growth Restraints

3. Priority Policy Focus

COVID-19 and Economic Recovery Plans

Antitrust Laws and Competition Policies

4. Fiscal Policy Shifts

Government Expenditure Priority Areas

Timeline for Key Fiscal Expenditure Areas

Industries Promoted by the Government Until 2025

New Taxation Laws

5. Monetary Policy Shifts

Monetary Policy Shifts and Outlook

Federal Balance Sheet Trends and Outlook

6. International Trade, Investment, and Supply Chain Policy Shifts

Investment Policy Shifts and Outlook

Trade Policy Shifts and Outlook

Global Industries in Focus with Key Trade Partners

Bilateral and Multilateral Trade Policy

7. Macroeconomic Outlook

GDP Growth Outlook 2019-2025

Consumer Spending Outlook

Labor Market Outlook and Policy Shift

Key Mega Trends

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Policy Shift to Drive Growth in Clean Energy Projects

Growth Opportunity 2 - Infrastructure Push to Expand Private Opportunities in Construction

Growth Opportunity 3 - Policy Incentives to Drive Private Investments in Advanced Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4 - Domestic Manufacturing Boost to Secure Critical Supply Chains

Growth Opportunity 5 - Antitrust Reform to Boost Competition by Limiting Predatory Behavior

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22ka11

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

