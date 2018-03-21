United States Tribal Territories (Indian Reservations) Tobacco/E-Cigarette Products Market 2018

DUBLIN, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US tribal territories - A Unique Opportunity for the Vaping Trade?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are more than 320 tribal territories (Indian reservations) in the US, according to the publisher, administered by federally recognised tribes - subject to federal, but not state laws.
This affects the tobacco trade in various ways and may have interesting implications for e-cig sales.
The purpose of this report is to examine the issue of tobacco product sales in tribal (also known as Indian or pueblo) territories in the US, and to examine the potential opportunities for the nicotine-alternatives sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the report
3. Some background
4. Federal state and tribal law
5. Tobacco laws and Indian reservations
6. E-cigarettes - potential benefits of a vape shop in a reservation
7. Other potentially advantageous areas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/533n6p/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-tribal-territories-indian-reservations-tobaccoe-cigarette-products-market-2018-300617562.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article