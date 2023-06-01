United States Warehouse Club Focus Report 2023: Access to Exclusive Reports on the Industry

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Club Focus" newsletter has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warehouse Club Focus (WCF) exclusively reports on the warehouse club industry. WCF began in 1997 and a former club buyer writes each issue. It is published twice a month and more than 612 issues have been published. Sales at BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club were $365.9 billion in 2022, increasing 13.2%. WCF is the warehouse club industry's respected voice.

The largest CPG companies read WCF. Additionally, countless suppliers, brokers and packagers read WCF.

Suppliers want information that helps them sell their products to BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers. WCF's goal is to focus on topics addressing that need.

Past issues have featured: buying philosophies, packaging and category sales

  • The March 17, 2023 issue features analysis of the deli, bread, fresh food and produce departments.
  • The March 31, 2023 issue features observations from clubs in Connecticut or New York.
  • The April 14, 2023 issue features analysis from club dry grocery and candy departments.
  • The April 28, 2023 issue features analysis of the 10K annual reports for BJ's and Sam's Club.
  • The May 12, 2023 issue features an analysis of warehouse club packaging.
  • The May 26, 2023 issue features observations and analysis of club Spring and Summer programs.
  • The June 16, 2023 issue will feature observations from Sam's Club locations in Arkansas.

Companies Mentioned

  • BJ's Wholesale
  • Costco Wholesale
  • PriceSmart
  • Sam's Club

