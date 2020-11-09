United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2025: Key Players are Ecolab, Solenis, Chemtrade, SUEZ, and Kemira

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Government initiatives to control production and disposal of wastewater is the major factor driving the growth of the market studied.

On the flipside, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The increasing focus on treating emerging contaminants is providing opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Among the end-user industries, the municipal industry accounts for the major market share and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors to Dominate the market

Corrosion inhibitors are general purpose chemicals applied to deal with corrosion caused in boilers. Corrosion occurs due to the reaction of oxygen with metallic parts in a boiler to form oxides. Corrosion affects the metallic part of the boiler, thereby, increasing the cost of energy and maintenance. Corrosion inhibitors act by forming a thin layer of barrier over the exposed parts of the boiler from the water.

Several types of corrosion inhibitors are used in water boilers. These include condensate line corrosion inhibitor, DEHA - diethyl hydroxyl amine, polyamine, morpholine, cyclohexylamine, and carbon dioxide corrosion inhibitor. A mixture of filming amines is used to prepare a condensate line corrosion inhibitors. This can provide protection in every stage, due to the presence of both high and low vapor/liquids.

DEHA is a volatile compound, which is also an oxygen scavenger and acts as a metal passivating agent. Polyamine can be used in both low pressure and high-pressure boilers. Morpholine protects the boiler by increasing the pH level of the liquid. Cyclohexylamine is used in low pressure boilers. Carbon dioxide corrosion inhibitor is used, along with polyamine, to control the corrosion.

These inhibitors are also used in cooling water treatment to ensure metal protection and prevent metal loss, which may lead to critical system failures in recirculating water piping, process cooling equipment, and heat exchangers. Corrosion inhibitors are added to the treatment systems to protect the metals, by reducing the corrosion potential associated with cathode and anode of the corrosion cell.

The most serious form of corrosion occurs in cooling water treatment systems, which contain both steel and copper alloys.

Scale is a precipitate that is formed on the surface of water treatment towers as a result of the precipitation of soluble solids, which become insoluble as the temperature increases. This, in turn, causes metallic corrosion that affects the functioning and maintenance of cooling water towers. This deposition increases corrosion rates, causes loss of production, restricts water flow, and interferes with heat transfer.

As a result, to safeguard open and closed cooling systems and maintain their efficiency, accurate water conditions need to be maintained, which can be achieved by adding scientifically designed chemicals that act as scale inhibitors.

In the boiler water treatment, if the untreated water is used in the boiler, it brings with it a number of soluble salts. Though these remain soluble in cold water, they become insoluble with the rise in temperature inside the boiler.

Carbonates and bicarbonates are formed from calcium and magnesium chemicals that are dissolved in water. This residue matter gets deposited in the boiler surface and forms a hard coating, which is known as scale. The problem with the scales is that they block efficient heat transfer, create localized heating, increase power consumption and maintenance expense and, at times, even boiler failure.

Scale inhibitors are used to remove scales through chemical action. These can be broadly grouped into three types, namely, phosphates, polymers, and chelants.

Phosphates are used to remove the hydroxyapatite and serpentine compounds of calcium and magnesium, which create the hard scales. Phosphates, along with polymers, are used to create a sludge, which is used to remove the scales by boiler blowdown.

Polymers or polyelectrolytes can be used in boilers, either alone, or combined with phosphates or chelants. Polymers act as dispersants and weak sequestrants of hard scale materials. However, it is not possible to completely remove deposits from boilers with a limited blowdown. Chelation depends upon the chemical binding action of calcium, magnesium, and iron, and keeping them soluble. Chelation is costlier than phosphate treatment.

Chelants are used mostly in boiler feed water than inside boiler. The use of chelant is advisable when several minimum requirements regarding liquid composition are satisfied.

Majority of the demand for scale inhibitors comes from the oil and gas and petrochemical industry. The oil and gas industry of the United States is currently witnessing repercussion of COVID-19 outbreak affecting production in 2020, also creating negative impact on the demand for scale inhibitors.

Competitive Landscape



The United States water treatment chemicals market is fragmented in nature with the top five players accounting for less than 30% of the overall market share. Key players in the market studied include Ecolab, Solenis, Chemtrade, SUEZ, and Kemira, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Control Production and Disposal of wastewater

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

4.2.2 High Cost and Hazardous Nature

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Biocides and Disinfectants

5.1.2 Coagulants and Flocculants

5.1.3 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

5.1.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents

5.1.5 pH & Adjusters and Softeners

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power

5.2.2 Oil and Gas

5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Mining and Mineral Processing

5.2.5 Municipal

5.2.6 Food and Beverage

5.2.7 Pulp and Paper

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.2 Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

6.4.3 Chemtrade

6.4.4 ChemTreat, Inc.

6.4.5 Dow

6.4.6 Ecolab

6.4.7 Kemira

6.4.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.9 Nouryon

6.4.10 Solenis

6.4.11 Solvay

6.4.12 SUEZ

6.4.13 USALCO

6.4.14 Veolia



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Focus on Treating Emerging Contaminates



