United States Weight Loss & Diet Control Market Report 2019: 2018 Results & 2019-2023 Forecasts - Top Competitors Ranking with 30-Year Revenue Analysis

The U.S. weight loss market is now worth a record $72 billion, but the number of dieters has fallen, due to the growth of the size acceptance and body positivity movement. Do-it-yourself plans still abound as consumers use free diet & fitness apps. Consumers are shunning processed foods and artificial ingredients, but frozen food makers have adjusted and sales are showing signs of growth. Commercial diet chains are posting strong growth. Many untapped niches still exist. Medically supervised diet programs and franchises have seen growth slow, as commercial chains outperformed them since 2017.



Covered dollar value & growth rates of all major weight loss market segments (early 1980s to 2018, 2019 and 2023 forecasts), latest market trends and developments, status reports for: diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial diet center chains, multi-level marketing diet plans, OTC meal replacements & diet pills, medical programs (weight loss surgery, MDs, hospitals/clinic programs, Rx diet drugs, bariatricians, VLCD programs), low-cal frozen entrees, and the diet books & exercise DVDs market.



New for this edition:

2018 results, 2019 & 2023 Forecasts.

Newly popular diets like Keto, intermittent fasting

Leading competitor management interviews

How the 2019 diet season is shaping up. 2018 market performance.

The Millennials dilemma - why they are the future customers, how to reach them

Reasons for the strong growth of Weight Watchers and Medifast

Why MLM has gained as a distribution model

Why meal replacements are still booming, but not OTC diet pills.

Outlook for medical weight loss programs of all types, why they've lost momentum

New Company Profiles: Profile by Sanford, Beach Body, Quick Weight Loss.

Findings of the latest surveys by: U.S. Census Bureau, Nutrition Business Journal, U.S. News, CDC, more.



Also included: Top competitors ranking, 30-year revenue analysis of the market through past recessions and fad diet cycles, comprehensive dieter demographics, weight loss center franchising, and extensive national/state commercial centers' operating ratios. Rankings & revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales, and a Reference Directory.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Scope

Methodology

Executive Overview

Discussion of diet market mega-trends: shift from diet products to services, medical programs lose ground, what's wrong with commercial chains, importance of counselors, franchising pros & cons, consumer clean eating & high protein trend, performance in a recession,

Outlooks/results of interviews with 3 top diet companies

Outlook for new 2019 diet season, discussion of rise of MLM firms, DIY trends, company programs, competition from apps, advertising strategies

Summary of major market developments & trends of 2017-2018

$ size of market and its 12 segments, forecasted 2019-2023 growth rates for segments

Market Segment Outlooks for 2017-2018, 2019, 2023: commercial chains, diet soft drinks & artificial sweeteners, low-cal foods, meal replacements & appetite suppressants mkt., medical weight loss programs (hospitals & clinics, bariatric surgery, Rx diet drugs), diet books & DVDs market

Tables:

Historical market revenues $ size, by segment: 1989-2018

Revenues of top commercial chains: 2009-2018

Diet soft drink sales: 1989-2023 F

Revenues of health clubs industry: 1993-2023 F

No. of bariatric surgeries in the U.S. - 1992-2023 F

Value of meal replacements and OTC diet pills sales: 2005-2023 F

Highlights of ALL study chapters contained in the Overview



Dieter Demographics

Scope of the American obesity epidemic, number/percent obese or overweight, latest CDC data, obesity rates by state, recent dieter trends (shift to do-it-yourself methods during last recession), ranking of top diet programs by U.S.

News & World Report - 2019

Discussion: how many Americans diet, how often, why diets fail, methods used

Dieter actions don't match intentions: survey results, the January diet surge

To healthy eating trends - predictions, top 10 diet types used by consumers

Typical dieter profile, by age, sex, income - number of diet attempts per year

Number of dieters by method used, no. of dieters by type plan (2016)

Dieter profiles by: BMI, budget, starting weight, preferred diet program location, type food desired, previous diet plans used, readiness, exercise plan desired, % needing psychological support, % with special foods needs (BestDietForMe.com - 2005-2012 data)

Analysis of current & historical dieting trends, 12-year shifts in dieting methods

The Millennials Dilemma: Definition and no. of Millennials, characteristics and suggestions for how diet companies can reach them (income levels, jobs, preferences)



Findings of Dieter Surveys/profiles by:

Calorie Control Council, no. of U.S. dieters & low-cal food/beverage users, top dieting methods used, low-cal food/beverage usage by kind, diet attempts, Table: State/regional obesity statistics: % of population, 1991-2017



American Exercise Trends, Health Clubs & Weight Loss Programs

Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry

No. of facilities, type clubs, number of club members, recent trends, Industry receipts: 1993-2023 F, characteristics of club members, drop-out rates, members by type club, estd. share of clubs with diet programs. (IHRSA)

ASCM's top fitness trends for 2019

15 top participant sports -(NSGA), % chg. In participation

Most popular women's sports: types of exercise equipment, home exercise trends

How women keep fit, most popular types of exercise equip. used, general trends in exercise, home exercise and gyms.

Health clubs' involvement with weight loss, % with programs, using clubs as weight loss method, samples/costs of typical diet programs offered by health clubs (Think Light plan).

Reasons why health clubs' weight loss programs fail, programs vary greatly in price & content-consultants' analysis, private label wt. loss programs (A. Rothafel)

Company Profiles: Curves, 24 Hour Fitness

Commercial Weight Loss Chains

Summary & nature of competitors, discussion of all major developments since 2017 (no. of centers, avg. cost of major commercial plans vs. medical and self-help plans, 2017-2018 segment performance, 2019 outlook, estd. revenues of leaders

In-depth discussion of leaders' strategies, move to wellness, Weight Watchers turnaround, success of Medifast, Profile by Sanford franchise Jenny Craig /Curves status, why medical programs lost ground, factors affecting 2019 diet season, program customization, latest hot diets

Industry Structure & Key Ratios

2012, 2007, 2002 industry snapshots for commercial diet centers: no. of establishments, legal form of firms, top 50 firms mkt. share, ratios by firm's receipts, top states

Sample income statement for a typical commercial center: (expenses by type, profits)

Avg. revenues per co.-owned/franchised center for Jenny Craig & LA Weight Loss

& LA Weight Loss Avg. costs to acquire new customers

What commercial centers have in common, expansion of 1980s/contraction of 1990s 1982-88 diet franchise avg. revenues per unit, no. of centers/sites operated by top chains.

Franchising: status of, use as growth strategy, investment costs, profiles of Wt. Watchers, Jenny Craig franchises, why franchising may be less viable today. Census Bureau Operating Ratios: 2012, 2007, 2002 (Commercial diet centers/services) (no. of estabs., firms, receipts, receipts per estab., payroll as % sales, etc.)

Weight Watchers International

Jenny Craig

NutriSystem

Medifast

Metabolic Research Centers

Profile by Sanford

Slimgenics

Quick Weight Loss Centers

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners, Diet Food Markets

The Diet Soft Drinks Market

Status Report 2018, why the slump continues, diet soft drinks as % total soft drinks, mkt. nature and historical growth, forecasts, demographics of consumers, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks (Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest),

Total soft drink retail $ sales, diet share of gallons/retail sales: 1989-2018, 2018-2023 forecast

1989-2023 F diet soft drink $ sales

Table: Demographics of diet soft drink consumers, historical nature of the market.

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Status Report of the mkt., new high intensity sweeteners emerging, Stevia, Sucralose, Splenda, consumer trend to avoid artificial ingredients, data from Calorie Control Council regarding use by consumers

Sweeteners by end use (% for soft drinks vs. tabletop sweeteners mkt.)

Description of major types (Aspartame, Neotame, Saccharin, Sucralose, Stevia, Acesulfame)

Market size & growth, historical sales 1991-2018 performance, 2023 forecasts

Low-cal Frozen Diet Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market

Mkt. Status Report, definition of diet foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands, Consumers shift to fresh foods away from frozen, actions by food industry to spur sales

Actions taken by producers to revitalize sales, packaging, new formulations, etc.

Marketdata mkt. size estimates for 1994 to 2023 F

Outlook and sales estim. For 2013-2018 $ volume for Lean Cuisine, Smart Ones, Healthy Choice

Low-cal diet dinner entrees mkt. size: Healthy Choice, Wt. Watchers, Lean Cuisine retail sales, brands outlooks in 2015-2018

Company Profile: Atkins Nutritionals

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Definition/nature of meal replacements vs. over-the-counter (OTC) diet pills, ingredients being used today, new herbal products: coffee bean extract, HCG drops

History/nature of mkt.- cyclical shifts from mid-1980s

User demographics: no. and % of dieters using diet pills and meal replacements (Consumer Reports, Bestdietforme.com surveys: 2005-2012 data).

2018 Status Report of the market: estd. channel sales (diet pills, meal replace.), findings of Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) research, top meal replacements brands sales

Why growth outlook is strong for meal replacements, preferred by MDs, MLMs, commercial chains, why OTC diet pills mkt. still struggles for legitimacy

Regulatory actions, FTC fines marketers, effect/warning on touting miracle products for weight loss, Hyroxycut's fall

Discussion of traditional/nontraditional distribution channels

Mkt. size/growth: true size of the mkt.

why estimates differ widely

NBJ estimates of diet pill & meal replacements $ and % sales, by distribution channels, discussion of multilevel firms (Advocare, Shaklee, Herbalife, Quixtar, Nu-Skin, EAS, Atkins)

Estimates of growth for diet pills & meal replacements 2018-2023, demand factors.

Discussion of the acquisition of Slim-Fast by Glanbia.

Medically-Supervised Weight Loss Programs

Hospital & Clinic Chains Weight Loss Programs

Types of plans offered (low-cost, moderate-cost plans, estd. no. of hospitals providing each, typical cost), Medicare new coverage

Interviews with management at HMR, Medi-Weightloss companies.

Physician-based diet programs: diet drugs/other methods used, consumer attitudes, limitations, estd. no. MDs with a weight loss program - independents vs. affiliated with chains, meds used, typical cost of MD programs

How Obamacare has provided a game-changing opportunity for MDs to add weight loss & counseling services via PAs, RDs, Nurses, why they haven't embraced it yet

Profiles of a hospital-based weight loss program: Johns Hopkins

Major Medical Chains: Company Profiles Lindora Clinics, Centers for Medical Weight Loss, Smart for Life, Medi-Weightloss Clinics, Medical Weight Loss of Michigan , new chains: Nuviva, Dr. G's, Let's Lose, JumpstartMD, Ideal Protein (in-depth descriptions, plan costs, estimated revenues, no. of centers, franchising growth strategies). Tables: Avg. revenues per site, avg. plan cost to patient, avg. income statement, start-up Costs for top 8 medical weight loss chains/franchises/licensors.

Bariatrician Programs

status report of profession, ASBP survey results (MDs by: age, income, size practice), how they're trained, number practicing, certification by ASBP, use of diet drugs, treatment methods used, plan effectiveness/cost, business is up due to more surgeries, less surgeries - opinions of industry consultant.



The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Discussion of sleeve, gastric bypass, lapband procedures, why demand grew strongly to 2007, status report & intrview, 2018 estimated surgeries, 2019 & 2023 forecasts, costs per surgery by type payor, pros/cons, who qualifies, effect of Obamacare on coverage by 25 state exchanges

Surgery utilization and outcomes, mean cost per surgery

Major insurers' coverage today, status report, Medicare position, role of liaison firms (The Wish Centers, Barix Clinics, Liv-Lite, Journey Lite

addresses), avg. cost of surgery.

Types of surgery: Roux-en-Y, lap banding, mini-gastric bypass, sleeve, consumer pros/cons

1992-2023 F, outlook under Obamacare

Associations: ASBS, Obesity Action Coalition, increased lobbying efforts.

VLCD/LCD Fasting Supplement Programs

Status report of low-calorie modified fasting programs in 2018, effect of bariatric surgeries, outlooks by mgmt. at HMR, strong demand from hospitals for tunkey programs characterizing the mkt. (price, programs, no. of sites, increased direct-to-customer sales)

Historical nature of market development from 1970s-1990s, enrollments, drop-out/completion rates, problem on insurance coverage, market indicators, positive/negative trends/factors

Company Profiles: Detailed descriptions of companies/plans, program revenues: Health Management Resources, Optifast (Nestle)

The Diet Drugs Market

Discussion of viewing obesity as a disease, major obesity medications used today, FDA position, role of MDs, commercial chains' involvement with diet drugs, why it's tougher than thought to develop anti-obesity drugs that are effective and with minimal side effects.

Status Report: Contrave, Qsymia & Belviq sales, FDA rejections of: Acomplia, Taranabant, other Rx diet drugs

New obesity drugs in development: Saxenda, Beloranib, Mirabegron - timeline for approval

Existing drugs used (Xenical, Phentermine) descriptions

The Diet Books & Exercise DVDs Market

Diet books - nature of the mkt., new 2017 & 2018 diet books, buyer demographics, what makes Bestsellers, book buyer demographics, recent titles

Exercise DVDs & streaming services mkt., summary, top names in the field, categories, top distributors, mkt. size

Estimates of combined diet books/exercise DVDs mkts. For 2017, 2018 Outlooks and rationale, popularity as DIY method.

Company Profile: Beach Body

