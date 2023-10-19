United States Weight Loss & Diet Control Market Report 2023-2027: A $75 Billion Industry in 2022 - Shift to Virtual Services Gaining Momentum Amidst MLM Supply Chain Disruptions

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. weight loss market, valued at $75 billion, experienced significant growth of nearly 15% in the past year, rebounding from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession in 2020.

One of the prominent trends in 2022 has been the surging demand for new obesity drugs like Wegovy and Saxenda, with more innovative drugs expected to enter the market soon. This surge suggests that the weight loss industry might be transitioning into a new era with a stronger focus on medical approaches, even extending to established brands like Weight Watchers, which now offers a medical plan.

While the health clubs industry faced devastating setbacks due to the pandemic, leading to a reduction in its size, surprising resilience was observed in segments such as the frozen diet entrees market and diet soft drinks.

On the other hand, supply chain disruptions had a lingering impact on the multi-level marketing (MLM) market for meal replacements into 2021 and 2022, affecting the growth trajectories of companies like Herbalife and Medifast. Additionally, the commercial weight loss center sector underwent significant changes, with many businesses shifting to virtual client meetings and drop shipping of products.

Despite these challenges, DIY weight loss plans remain popular as consumers increasingly turn to free diet and fitness apps. The market still holds untapped niches and opportunities for growth.

This analysis represents a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the U.S. weight loss market, offering insights into the dollar value and growth rates of various market segments from the early 1980s to 2022, as well as forecasts for 2023 and 2027.

The report covers the latest market trends and developments, including diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial diet center chains, MLM diet plans, retail meal replacements, weight loss supplements, medical programs (including weight loss surgery, medical doctors, hospital/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, and very low-calorie diet programs), low-calorie frozen entrees, and the diet books and exercise DVDs market.

Additional features include a 34-year revenue analysis of the market across past recessions and fad diet cycles, comprehensive demographics of dieters, insights into weight loss center franchising, national and state commercial centers' operating ratios, rankings and revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales figures, and a Reference Directory.

New for this edition:

  • Effects of the Pandemic on operations & revenues for all market segments, analysis of the recovery
  • How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic
  • The skyrocketing market for Rx obesity drugs and MD programs
  • 2022 market performance, 2023 & 2027 Forecasts
  • The most popular diets today
  • Ranking of the leading competitor companies
  • Outlook for the 2023 diet season
  • Why MLM is a major force in meal replacements sales, tough year in 2022
  • The franchising slowdown.

Contains 34 in-depth competitor profiles for:

  • Atkins Nutritionals
  • BeachBody
  • Centers for Medical Weight Loss
  • Dr. G's
  • Herbalife
  • HMR
  • Ideal Protein
  • Jenny Craig
  • JumptStart MD
  • Lindora Clinics
  • Medi-Weightloss
  • Medifast
  • Metabolic Research
  • Noom
  • NutriSystem
  • Nuviva
  • Optifast
  • Profile by Sanford
  • Robard
  • Slim-Fast
  • Slimgenics
  • Smart For Life
  • Weight Watchers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nldicj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Driven by Expanding Pharmaceutical R&D and Demand for Personalized Medicine

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Driven by Expanding Pharmaceutical R&D and Demand for Personalized Medicine

The "Biological Safety Cabinet Market by Type, by End-User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets....
Global Digital Food Management Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Agilysys, Analytical Flavor Systems, Apicbase, Computrition, Jamix, Mitakus, Profileprint, Spoonshot, Tastewise, & Toast

Global Digital Food Management Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Agilysys, Analytical Flavor Systems, Apicbase, Computrition, Jamix, Mitakus, Profileprint, Spoonshot, Tastewise, & Toast

The "Global Digital Food Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report delves into the global digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.