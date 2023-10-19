United States Weight Loss & Diet Control Market Report 2023-2027: A $75 Billion Industry in 2022 - Shift to Virtual Services Gaining Momentum Amidst MLM Supply Chain Disruptions

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. weight loss market, valued at $75 billion, experienced significant growth of nearly 15% in the past year, rebounding from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession in 2020.

One of the prominent trends in 2022 has been the surging demand for new obesity drugs like Wegovy and Saxenda, with more innovative drugs expected to enter the market soon. This surge suggests that the weight loss industry might be transitioning into a new era with a stronger focus on medical approaches, even extending to established brands like Weight Watchers, which now offers a medical plan.

While the health clubs industry faced devastating setbacks due to the pandemic, leading to a reduction in its size, surprising resilience was observed in segments such as the frozen diet entrees market and diet soft drinks.

On the other hand, supply chain disruptions had a lingering impact on the multi-level marketing (MLM) market for meal replacements into 2021 and 2022, affecting the growth trajectories of companies like Herbalife and Medifast. Additionally, the commercial weight loss center sector underwent significant changes, with many businesses shifting to virtual client meetings and drop shipping of products.

Despite these challenges, DIY weight loss plans remain popular as consumers increasingly turn to free diet and fitness apps. The market still holds untapped niches and opportunities for growth.

This analysis represents a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the U.S. weight loss market, offering insights into the dollar value and growth rates of various market segments from the early 1980s to 2022, as well as forecasts for 2023 and 2027.

The report covers the latest market trends and developments, including diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial diet center chains, MLM diet plans, retail meal replacements, weight loss supplements, medical programs (including weight loss surgery, medical doctors, hospital/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, and very low-calorie diet programs), low-calorie frozen entrees, and the diet books and exercise DVDs market.

Additional features include a 34-year revenue analysis of the market across past recessions and fad diet cycles, comprehensive demographics of dieters, insights into weight loss center franchising, national and state commercial centers' operating ratios, rankings and revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales figures, and a Reference Directory.

New for this edition:

Effects of the Pandemic on operations & revenues for all market segments, analysis of the recovery

How dieter behavior changed with the pandemic

The skyrocketing market for Rx obesity drugs and MD programs

2022 market performance, 2023 & 2027 Forecasts

The most popular diets today

Ranking of the leading competitor companies

Outlook for the 2023 diet season

Why MLM is a major force in meal replacements sales, tough year in 2022

The franchising slowdown.

Contains 34 in-depth competitor profiles for:

Atkins Nutritionals

BeachBody

Centers for Medical Weight Loss

Dr. G's

Herbalife

HMR

Ideal Protein

Jenny Craig

JumptStart MD

Lindora Clinics

Medi-Weightloss

Medifast

Metabolic Research

Noom

NutriSystem

Nuviva

Optifast

Profile by Sanford

Robard

Slim-Fast

Slimgenics

Smart For Life

Weight Watchers

