United States Wound Care Centers Market Report 2020: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Dominated the Procedure Segment in 2019 Due to its High Success Rate and Growing Demand - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedure (Debridement, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Compression Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. wound care centers market size is expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%



The increasing awareness regarding the use of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), for chronic wounds and the growing geriatric population prone to various conditions, is anticipated to drive the market. According to a report by the U.S. Census Bureau, in June 2020, the geriatric population grew by around 34.2% over the last decade.



The growing incidences of conditions such as foot ulcers, pressure sores, sun radiation sores, caused by diabetes, and disease caused by abnormal blood circulation are expected to fuel the market in the future. The rising prevalence of diabetes is also expected to fuel the market over the next few years.



According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 34.2 million of the population had diabetes in 2018, out of which 14.3 million adults above the age of 65 years suffered from the disease. Patients with diabetes develop slow-healing wounds, that allow wounds to rot easily thus causing various complications such as infection near the tissue or bone.



U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Report Highlights

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) dominated the procedure segment in 2019 due to its high success rate and growing demand for treating chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and arterial ulcers

As per an article in the American Journal of Managed Care (AMJC), approximately 230 amputations due to diabetes are reported in the U.S, every year

The HBOT procedures are expected to witness one of the fastest growth rates during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about their benefits in wound healing. For instance, in March 2019 , Jefferson Wound Care Center included HBOT in its service portfolio to provide better treatment to patients with non-healing wounds

, Jefferson Wound Care Center included HBOT in its service portfolio to provide better treatment to patients with non-healing wounds The availability of reimbursement and regulatory updates promotes the adoption of wound care treatment. For instance, the CMS included reimbursement for HBOT for treating diabetic wounds in the lower extremities of patients

To facilitate wound care during the COVID-19 pandemic, many wound care providers launched several programs in order to treat the patients remotely. For instance, Healogics, Inc, launched its Telehealth Program, to more than 600 wound care centers and 4,000 associated wound care providers

The market is highly competitive in nature.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Objectives



Chapter 2 Report Scope



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent market outlook

4.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market driver analysis

4.2.1.1 Increasing geriatric & diabetic population

4.2.1.2 High demand for wound care

4.2.1.3 Initiatives by wound care centers

4.2.2 Market restraint analysis

4.2.2.1 High cost of treatment

4.3 Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.1 The U.S. Wound Care Centers - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2 The U.S. Wound Care Centers - PESTEL Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook

4.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6 Impact of COVID-19: Qualitative Analysis

4.7 Qualitative Analysis: In-house v/s Outsourced



Chapter 5 The U.S. Wound Care Centers Market: Procedure Analysis

5.1 The U.S. Wound Care Centers Procedure Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 The U.S. Wound Care Centers Procedure Market: Segment Dashboard

5.2.1 Debridement

5.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

5.2.3 Compression Therapy

5.2.4 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

5.2.5 Specialized Dressing

5.2.6 Infection Control and Others



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 Company market position analysis (Overall revenue, market presence, service portfolio, geographic presence, strategic Initiatives)

6.3.1.1 Analysis

6.3.2 List of few Wound Care Centers

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Baptist Health South Florida

6.4.2 TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER

6.4.3 SNF Wound Care

6.4.4 Wound Care Center NYC

6.4.5 WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

6.4.6 EmergeOrtho

6.4.7 North Shore Health and Hyperbarics

6.4.8 Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

6.4.9 Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

6.4.10 Clarion Hospital

6.4.11 Healogics, Inc.



Chapter 7 KOL Comments

7.1 KoL Comments



Chapter 8 Methodology and Scope



