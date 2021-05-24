United Sweepstakes Gives Vaccinated Customers a Shot to Win Free Flights, a Year of Travel

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is offering its loyalty program members the chance to win free flights for a year's worth of travel, in support of the Biden administration's national effort to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Under the terms of the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, any new or existing MileagePlus® member who uploads their vaccination records to the airline's mobile app or website between today and June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition – on July 1 United will announce five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members who have entered our sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion – also in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies. For video and photos of the upload process, click here.

United remains the only U.S. airline that gives customers the ability to upload COVID-19 testing and vaccination records directly to the airline's digital platforms including its award-winning mobile app though the airline's Travel-Ready Center. By uploading your vaccine record with United, customers will save time at the airport and be confident they are ready to fly to destinations where showing proof of vaccination is required.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

United is giving sweepstakes winners – and all customers - more options to visit dream destinations, as the airline is launching brand-new routes to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, and resuming flights to Italy, Portugal, Spain and France this summer. The airline is also growing its presence in Africa, with new nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Johannesburg, South Africa starting June 3* (*subject to government approval), complementing recently launched service from Washington, D.C. to Accra, Ghana and seasonal nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Cape Town, South Africa. United will also resume service between San Francisco and Tahiti in June.

The sweepstakes is open to any resident of the United States who is at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member. For more information and to enter, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes runs from 12:00:01 am ET on 5/24/21 to 11:59:59 pm ET on 6/22/21. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of 50 US, DC, PR, USVI & Guam who are 18+ or age of majority, whichever older, at entry. To enter online, visit united.com & complete entry form with valid COVID-19 vax card. For mail entry (if you are vaccinated and concerned about privacy or aren't vaccinated due to health or religious reasons), send your email address, name, full address, phone number & MileagePlus number to MileagePlus Vax Sweepstakes, PO Box 158, Freeburg, IL 62243-0158. Your info must match MileagePlus account info. Limit 1 entry per person & per MileagePlus member. 30 1st prize drawings. Odds depend on # of elig. entries received for each drawing. 5 Grand Prizes: 1-year free flights for 2 (traveling together and limited to 26 roundtrip flights) & $275,000. ARV: $784,600 each. 30 1st Prizes: roundtrip flight for 2 worldwide & $7,700. ARV: $27,300 each. Total ARV of all prizes: $4,742,000. For prize drawing deadlines & full rules, visit United.com/yourshottofly. Sponsor: United Airlines, Inc., 233 S. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60606. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Travel-Ready Center

As customers plan travel, United's Travel-Ready Center provides a comprehensive list of entry requirements for destinations around the world and United remains the only U.S. carrier that makes it easy for customers to search, book and upload COVID-19 tests and vaccination records through its own digital platforms. The airline also was the first to set up an easy way for international travelers to bring a CDC-approved test with them, self-administer while abroad, and return home through an innovative collaboration with Abbott.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlusSM program. The airline has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind.

Mileage Plus: A 40-Year Legacy

Over the past four decades, MileagePlus has continued to be a leading airline loyalty program, with a number of industry-first innovations designed to enhance the travel experience for members. United first introduced its airline Premier® program in 1983 and then its first loyalty credit card in 1987. More recently, in 2019, United announced that MileagePlus award miles never expire, and introduced PlusPoints for MileagePlus Premier members, giving customers more flexibility in how they choose to fly. United has also proudly worked together with MileagePlus members to contribute to the communities it serves, most notably donating 3.4 billion miles to charity organizations since 2003.

MileagePlus was named the 2020 Best Frequent Flyer Program by Global Traveler for the 17th consecutive year and was recently recognized as the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program by WalletHub.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

